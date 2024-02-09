He is my son, and it burns my heart: Ravindra Jadeja’s Father Opens Up On Broken Relation With Son And Daughter-in-law

Anirudhsinh, father of India cricket star Ravindra Jadeja, has levelled serious allegations against his son and his daughter-in-law Rivaba Jadeja, saying that the couple does not share a good relationship with the rest of the family.

The India allrounder and Rivaba tied the knot in Rajkot in 2016. And according to the cricketer’s father, things unfolded in an unexpected manner after the wedding as the relationship between the couple and the rest of the family turned sour. He also said that he has absolutely no relation with his son and his wife at present. He also insisted that the relation started turning sour just two-three months after the wedding.

“Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don’t call them, and they don’t call us. The issues started after two or three months of their marriage.

“I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don’t get to see him. I don’t know what magic his wife has done on him,” Jadeja’s father said in an interview with Divya Bhaskar.

Anirudhsinh targets Ravindra Jadeja’s wife:

Speaking further, Jadeja senior expressed his disappointment over not being in touch with his son while also expressing regret over getting him married. Not only that, Anirudhsinh also expressed his wish that his son had never pursued a career in cricket. He then targeted Rivaba as well as he held her responsible for the family feud.

“He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn’t gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn’t become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case,” Jadeja’s father said.

“Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn’t want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra’s sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There’s no relation with anyone in the family; there’s just hate.”

“I don’t want to hide anything. We haven’t even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years. Ravindra’s in-laws manage everything. They interfere in everything. They are making merry now because they have got a bank,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jadeja is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury that he sustained in the first Test of the ongoing five-match series against England. He missed the second Test and is likely to return to action in the third Test which will be played in Rajkot from February 15.