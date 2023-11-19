He Shouldn’t Have Been Pushed Out – Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Over Babar Azam’s Captaincy Treatment

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Live

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(47.4)
227/9
Australia
(-)
-

Australia elected to bowl

All

Cricket News

He Shouldn’t Have Been Pushed Out – Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Over Babar Azam’s Captaincy Treatment

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 19, 2023 at 3:04 PM

He Shouldn&#8217;t Have Been Pushed Out &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Over Babar Azam&#8217;s Captaincy Treatment

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his disappointment with Babar Azam’s decision to resign as captain of the team across all formats following the team’s dismissal ODI World Cup campaign in India. Despite entering the tournament as one of the favourites, the Men in Green were unable to advance to the knockout stages of the mega event.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam from the leadership position following the team’s poor show in the ODI World Cup. Following Babar Azam’s resignation from his positions in all three forms, Pakistan has appointed Shaheen Afridi as its new T20I captain and Shan Masood as the Test Skipper.

Speaking to the media, Shoaib Akhtar slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board for handling the matter, calling it unfair and hurried and stressed that Babar Azam shouldn’t have been removed from captaining the Test team so quickly, even though he had stated that he was reluctant to captain all three formats.

Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar Credits: Twitter

“The treatment with Babar Azam was unjust. I categorically say that in such a short time, he should not have been removed from the captaincy of Test matches. Even though he said he didn’t want captaincy of all formats and the board was insisting on him captaining Test matches, he shouldn’t have resigned, and he shouldn’t have been pushed out,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

The Men in Green have fallen short of expectations, as they were unable to advance to the semifinals of the highly anticipated tournament in India. Babar Azam was under more strain after Pakistan could not make it to the semi-finals after losing five of their nine games, including a devastating loss to India.

There Has Been Injustice With Babar Azam – Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar went on to criticize the board’s lack of patience, stating that Azam ought to have been granted a grace period of about 1.5 months without any formal announcement or pressure and also expressed his displeasure at the management’s habit of making snap decisions, claiming that such actions are indicative of a culture that treats players unfairly.

“They should have given him 1.5 months without saying a word, but the board didn’t do that. We are experts in removing someone from their position and this is how the entire management of Pakistan works, just remove and banish.”

Babar Azam
Babar Azam Credits: Twitter

“There has been injustice with Babar, If I were there, I would have given him this month and then worked on a new strategy because now there will be talk of resolving the rift,” Shoaib Akhtar added.

Babar Azam looked short of confidence since the start of the tournament scoring only 320 runs with four fifties at an average of 40, which reflected on his decision on the field and with his batting on the ODI World Cup 2023.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Babar Azam

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shoaib Akhtar

Related Article
He Shouldn’t Have Been Pushed Out – Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Over Babar Azam’s Captaincy Treatment

Nov 19, 2023, 3:03 PM

I Won&#8217;t Even Keep Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan As Openers &#8211; Mohammad Amir Names Two Openers For Pakistan In T20 Cricket
I Won’t Even Keep Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan As Openers – Mohammad Amir Names Two Openers For Pakistan In T20 Cricket

Nov 18, 2023, 4:32 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli&#8217;s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket &#8211; Kamran Akmal
ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli’s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket – Kamran Akmal

Nov 17, 2023, 4:30 PM

He Still Is The Leader Of The Team &#8211; Shan Masood To Bank On The Experience Of Babar Azam In Leading Pakistan Team
He Still Is The Leader Of The Team – Shan Masood To Bank On The Experience Of Babar Azam In Leading Pakistan Team

Nov 17, 2023, 2:49 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Never Talked About Making Shaheen Afridi The Captain &#8211; Shahid Afridi Denies Allegation Of Involving In Pakistan&#8217;s Captaincy Choice
ODI World Cup 2023: I Never Talked About Making Shaheen Afridi The Captain – Shahid Afridi Denies Allegation Of Involving In Pakistan’s Captaincy Choice

Nov 17, 2023, 12:03 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Sack Entire Foreign Coaches Following Babar Azam-Led Team&#8217;s Poor Performance &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Sack Entire Foreign Coaches Following Babar Azam-Led Team’s Poor Performance – Reports

Nov 14, 2023, 4:32 PM

