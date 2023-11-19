ODI World Cup 2023: I Think That He Thinks That He Is Getting Famous Because Of These Gems – Wasim Akram On Hasan Raza’s Comments

Legendary Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram lambasted Hasan Raza for making a shocking allegation that the Indian bowlers in the 2023 World Cup are getting different and suspicious balls. He expressed his regret for his remarks, saying they embarrassed Pakistan as a whole for his comments on the Indian team.

Team India’s bowling attack has been a major factor in their success in the competition thus far. Former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza made a rather bizarre remark that has caused some controversy. However, the world has complimented Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj for their efficient bowling.

Hasan Raza recently said on television that the Indian team is receiving special balls from the BCCI and the ICC to their advantage, and he asked for an investigation into the problem and believes that DRS calls are benefiting the Indian team in multiple instances.

“We are seeing that when they are batting, they bat really well, and suddenly the ball starts doing things when India bowl. There have been 7-8 close DRS calls that have gone in their favour.”

“The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing,” Hasan Raza said.

The Men in Blue bowlers have performed exceptionally well in this competition not letting the opposition batters get comfortable in the powerplay and middle overs. In particular, the Pacers have excelled because they have tormented the batters and extracted a lot of swing on the conditions that favoured them.

Somebody Has To Tell Hasan Raza That He Is Making Us Little Embarrassing – Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram claims that Hasan Raza’s comments are increasing his notoriety. Taking a shot at Raza, Akram claimed that the latter was demeaning everyone in Pakistan and admitted that his words had made them all feel ashamed.

“I don’t know which channel Hasan is on. I haven’t seen the guy. I remember playing with him. He played under me in a couple of Test matches that was a long time ago. And he is on some channel in Pakistan where he comes up with these gems, and I think that he thinks that he is getting famous because of these gems.”

“But somebody has to tell him that he is making us… for even us, it’s quite a little embarrassing when somebody comes up with these kinds of claims, stupid claims. I hope he feels better soon though,” Wasim Akram added.

Mohammed Shami had taken the most wickets (18) from 10 matches before the ODI World Cup final. He was followed in that order by Jasprit Bumrah (18), Ravindra Jadeja (16), and Kuldeep Yadav (15) and the bowlers would be keen to put up a fine show in the marquee finals on Sunday.