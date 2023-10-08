SportzWiki Logo
Cricket News

He Swam Straight Into The Step Of The Pool – Pat Cummins Reveals Injury Scare To Adam Zampa Ahead Of Their World Cup Opener Against India

SW Desk

Oct 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM

He Swam Straight Into The Step Of The Pool &#8211; Pat Cummins Reveals Injury Scare To Adam Zampa Ahead Of Their World Cup Opener Against India

Australian skipper Pat Cummins revealed that their primary spinner Adam Zampa had an injury scare during swimming ahead of the opening game against India on Sunday. However, Cummins did say that he is fit enough to play against India. Australia and India are scheduled to square off in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai.

Adam Zampa is currently one of the best leg-spinners in limited-overs cricket in the World Cricket. The Australian spinner is known for stemming the run flow and providing the Australians with breakthroughs in the middle overs of the game.

Zampa can be a handy bowler on the sub-continental wickets in India, especially on the wickets that could assist the spinners.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Pat Cummins revealed Zampa collided with a wall in the pool while swimming with eyes closed and added that the spinner is fit enough to play for the team in the opening encounter against India.

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins Credits: Twitter

“He swam into the pool wall apparently. He had his eyes closed and thought he was swimming in a straight line and swam straight into the step of the pool,” Pat Cummins said.

Pat Cummins-led side will rely heavily on the experience of Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell to do well in Chennai, which could potentially aid the spinners in their opening game of the ODI World Cup alongside himself, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazelwood forming the pace bowling attack.

It’s Always Tough Playing Against Someone On Their Home Ground – Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins believes it is always difficult to play a home team in a World Cup opener and anticipates a really good game against the top-ranked team in the world. He is fully aware of the hurdles that they will encounter in the game against India in Chennai.

“The home crowd’s going to be noisy and very one-sided. It’s always tough playing against someone on their home ground, but with that also comes pressure. There are a billion fans that are going to be watching closely, cheering them on”.

IND vs AUS 2023
IND vs AUS 2023 Credits: Twitter

“If we win that’s awesome, if not, we know where we stand and maybe we need to change a few things. It should be a cracker,” Pat Cummins added.

Australia is one of the most successful teams in the 50-over World Cup winning five championship titles including the 2015 championship on their home soil. The Pat Cummins-led side has experienced players in their side and they will look to start their World Cup campaign with a victory over host nations India in Chennai.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Adam Zampa

Australia National Cricket Team

Pat Cummins

