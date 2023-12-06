He Was Probably Our Player Of The Tournament – Glenn Maxwell Names Australia’s Key Player In Their ODI World Cup 2023 Winning Campaign

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

He Was Probably Our Player Of The Tournament – Glenn Maxwell Names Australia’s Key Player In Their ODI World Cup 2023 Winning Campaign

Avinash T
Dec 6, 2023 at 10:07 AM

He Was Probably Our Player Of The Tournament &#8211; Glenn Maxwell Names Australia&#8217;s Key Player In Their ODI World Cup 2023 Winning Campaign

Veteran Australian All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has picked his choice of player of the tournament from Australia snubbing the likes of their star performers Adam Zampa, Travis Head, and David Warner. The 35-year-old played a crucial role in the team’s sixth ODI World Cup victory in India.

Glenn Maxwell has produced a couple of memorable knocks for the Australian team in the marquee event. David Warner and Adam Zampa were among the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers in the league, while Travis Head played a match-winning knock for the team in the Semifinals and Finals of the World Cup but the experienced All-rounder has picked Australian skipper Pat Cummins as the standout performer for the team.

Speaking on AGE.COM.AU, Glenn Maxwell feels that statistics might not justify Pat Cummins’s contribution to the Australian team in the World Cup winning campaign and highlighted his performance for the team in crucial games alongside his leadership duties, which as enabled the Australian team to win straight nine games to win the championship.

“The stats might not say it but he was probably our player of the tournament, just for the impacts he had at different stages. You look at the partnerships he had, the impact he had against Sri Lanka,+ he was the one to make the breakthroughs.”

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell Credits: Twitter

“[Against] Afghanistan he was the one to stick around with me at the other end, [in the] semi-final he was there hitting the winning runs at the end, [in] the final he was the one who changed the plans to go to that short ball and slower ones without a mid-off to Kohli and KL Rahul. It was just extraordinary tactical awareness,” Glenn Maxwell said.

In the crucial game of the tournaments, Glenn Maxwell helped Australia recover from 91 for 7 wickets alongside Pat Cummins to successfully chase down 292, defying the odds and producing one of the greatest ODI innings of all time. The Australian finisher played a counter-attacking knock to become the first batter to score a double-hundred in chasing a target.

I Don’t Think Pat Cummins Got Enough Recognition – Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell feels that Pat Cummins did not receive the credit he deserved for his contributions to the team over the entire tournament and was pleased with the team’s campaign following the two opening losses to South Africa and India.

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins Credits: Twitter

“Those little moments I look back on and think that was absolutely brilliant, and I don’t think he got enough recognition for how good he was through the whole tournament. It wasn’t just his bowling or batting, it was a multitude of different things that he was able to contribute. It just puts a smile on my face thinking back, and just that journey from after those [first] two games,” Glenn Maxwell added.

Despite having helped Australia win the World Test Championship (WTC) and retain the Ashes, Cummins received a lot of criticism for his captaincy at the start of the World Cup but made a stunning comeback to lead Australia to the sixth World Cup victory. He received praise as well for his tactics and strategies while playing during the big game.

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

Glenn Maxwell

Pat Cummins

