Heather Knight will captain England in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 tournament to be played in UAE. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the squad for the multi-team event to be held in the UAE in October on August 27, 2024.

The Women’s T20 World Cup had been due to be staged in Bangladesh but the ICC decided to move the tournament last week after a period of civil unrest in the country.

The roster is similar to the one that faced New Zealand in the five-match T20I series in July, except Lauren Filer, who is the only one missing. Filer, meanwhile, will join the squad for their preparatory camp in Abu Dhabi, which runs from September 13 to September 24.

As many as 12 current players were part of the England squad for the previous T20 World Cup, which was held in South Africa. Lauren Winfield-Hill, Kate Cross, and Katherine Sciver-Brunt (retired) are the three who are not in the 2024 class. Gibson was with the club in 2023, but only as a travel reserve.

England’s captain, Heather Knight, stated: “World Cups are always special events to be involved in as a player and I’m really excited by the squad we have selected to take over to the UAE. It’s an honor to lead the team into another World Cup. We’re looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

England has been placed in Group B with Bangladesh, Scotland, South Africa and West Indies.

England pick Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson for Women’s T20 World Cup

Wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath and all-rounders Freya Kemp and Danielle Gibson will be part of England’s T20 World Cup setup for the first time.

England’s preparations for the T20 World Cup have been rigorous over the last 18 months, and the group selected included few surprises, except bowler Lauren Filer. Sophia Dunkley gained a recall over Tammy Beaumont this summer and maintained her position.

Linsey Smith, who returned to the T20I team for the first time since 2019 earlier this year, is named as the backup spinner to Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, and Sarah Glenn.

Meanwhile, England chose not to take Filer’s extra pace due to the flexibility provided by Kemp, who recently returned to bowling after injury, and Gibson as seam-bowling allrounders – though she will join the team in their training camp in Abu Dhabi prior to the competition.

Head Coach Jon Lewis said: “Selecting teams and squads with this group of players has become incredibly tricky and tough. There are players who have been really unfortunate to miss out and they’ll be a big part of what we do with England Cricket in the future. I feel the 15 players selected give us a really well balanced squad in terms of experience, youth and most importantly the skills to cope and excel in the conditions we feel we will be faced with in the UAE.”

England squad for T20 World Cup: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt

LET'S. GO. 🔥 England Women's T20 World Cup Squad, ready to entertain and inspire 🤩#EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/IvIF1OyvV8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 27, 2024

England Women’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule:

Saturday 5 October, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah

Monday 7 October, England v South Africa, Sharjah

Sunday 13 October, England v Scotland, Sharjah

Tuesday 15 October, England v West Indies, Dubai

