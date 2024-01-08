sportzwiki logo
Cricket News

Heinrich Klaasen Sensationally Announces Retirement From Tests With Immediate Effect

Sportzwiki Editor
Jan 8, 2024 at 12:47 PM

Heinrich Klaasen Sensationally Announces Retirement From Tests With Immediate Effect

South Africa star Heinrich Klaasen has sensationally announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman will continue to ply his trade for Proteas in the limited-overs formats of the game.

After impressing in white-ball cricket, the right-handed batsman made his Test debut for South Africa in 2019 during the tour of India. In the last four years, he managed to play only four Tests with the most recent one against West Indies last summer.

Heinrich Klaasen was not a part of South Africa’s Test squad for the recently-concluded two-match Test series against India at home as the team preferred Kyle Verreynne. However, South Africa coach Shukri Conrad had insisted that the 32-year old was still part of his plans. He has now become the second senior player to retire from Tests after Dean Elgar.

Heinrich Klaasen brings down curtains on Test career:

While announcing the squad for the series against India, Conrad had reiterated his support for Heinrich Klaasen, saying that would likely play in Tests later this year. However, the hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman has decided to bring down curtains on his Test career.

Announcing his decision to retire from Tests, Heinrich Klaasen called it his favourite format but did not reveal the reason behind his sudden decision. One of the reasons could be his willingness to play franchise cricket more than Tests in this phase of his career. He is set to ply his trade in the IPL, the Hundred and the Major League Cricket this year.

“After a few sleepless nights wondering if I am making the right decision, I have decided to retire from red-ball cricket. It’s a difficult decision that I have made because it is by far my favourite format of the game,” Heinrich Klaasen said in a statement.

“The battles that I faced on and off the field have made me the cricketer I am today. It has been a great journey and I am glad I could have represented my country. My baggy Test cap is the most precious cap I have ever been handed,” he added.

Heinrich Klaasen has ended his Test career with 104 runs from 4 Tests.

Heinrich Klaasen

South Africa National Cricket Team

