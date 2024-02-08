Henry Hunt Cops Nasty Injury As He Suffers Suspected Broken Nose

The recently-concluded game between Victoria and South Australia in the ongoing Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2023-24 was marred by a nasty injury suffered by Henry Hunt. The South Australia opener suffered a painful blow on his face while fielding during the game at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

The incident took place in the 25th over of Victoria’s innings when Henry Hunt was fielding at mid-off. The 27-year old suffered a suspected broken nose after being struck flush in the face. The ball hit his face after he dropped a catch. He lost his footing while trying to catch a powerful shot from Tom Rogers and the ball slipped through his hands before hitting him on the face.

Henry Hunt started bleeding immediately after the blow as other players rushed to his aid. He received some treatment on the field before walking off with a towel covering his nose. He was soon sent to hospital for scans. As per a report in Cricket.com.au, he had bled so much that ground staff had to lay sawdust down on the part of the outfield where he had been hit.

Henry Hunt flops as Victoria win the game:

Earlier in the game, Henry Hunt failed to get going with the bat as Victoria beat South Australia by 3 wickets to move to the top of the points table. Asked to bat first, South Australia scored 231 for 9 in the allotted 50 overs. Both of their openers – Henry Hunt (5) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (6) – failed to deliver before a 62-run stand between Jake Winter and captain Nathan McSweeney steadied the ship.

However, both the batters failed to capitalise on the starts. Wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen top-scored for South Australia, scoring 61 off 86 balls. In reply, Victoria crossed the finishing line in the 45th over. Openers Thomas Rogers and Nic Maddison set the tone for the chase by scoring half-centuries and sharing a 103-run stand. Victoria did lose a number of wickets in the middle but eventually managed to chase down the total.