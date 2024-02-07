He’s Got A Bright Future: Steve Smith Heaps Praise On Xavier Bartlett

Australia star Steve Smith has lavished praise on Xavier Bartlett and has backed him to have a bright future in the game after the fast-bowler made an impressive start to his international career.

After impressing in the Big Bash League where he finished the 2023/24 season as the highest wicket-taker, the right-arm pacer was given a chance to make his debut in international cricket in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against West Indies. And Xavier Bartlett grabbed the opportunity with both the hands.

He finished the series as the highest wicket-taker despite being rested for the second game. The 25-year old picked up 4 for just 17 in 9 overs on his debut before picking up 4 for 21 in the third ODI. The youngster was adjudged the Player of the Series for his brilliant effort with the ball.

Steve Smith praises Xavier Bartlett:

Speaking after the third and final ODI in Canberra, Steve Smith recalled the time when he faced Xavier Bartlett in the nets and was impressed by his seam bowling. The star batsman called the pacer’s performance in the series outstanding and said that he has got a bright future.

“I remember facing him probably five or six years ago in the Gabba nets before a Test match … I thought, ‘This guy presents a beautiful seam’, which you don’t often see,” Smith said.

“I just remembered that randomly, and then seeing him come out in this series and bowl the way he did was outstanding. He presented that seam I spoke about, swung it and got the rewards so it looks like he’s got a bright future,” added the former Australia captain.

Talking about the series, Australia clean swept the three-ODI series. On Tuesday (February 6), they thrashed the visitors by 8 wickets in the third and final ODI. Bowling first, the hosts bowled out West Indies for just 86 runs before chasing down the total in less than 7 overs.