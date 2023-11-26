His Car Fell Down From The Hill Road, We Took Him Out Very Safely – Mohammed Shami Rescues A Car Accident Victim

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, rescued a victim of a car accident near the town of Nainital in Uttarakhand. The Right-arm pacer is currently on a break from international cricket after the World Cup.

Shami played a crucial role in India’s ODI World Cup campaign, where they finished runners-up after losing to Australia in the final. The veteran pacer took an impressive 24 wickets from seven matches at an average of just 10.71, making him one of the best bowlers in the ODI World Cup history.

Mohammed Shami shared a video on his Instagram with a caption that read, where the veteran Indian cricketer is delighted to rescue him safely.

“He is so lucky God gave him a second life. His car fell down from the hill road near Nainital, just in front of my car. We took him out very safely.”

It is noteworthy that Mohammed Shami did not feature in India’s playing XI in the initial league stage games against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. However, he was brought into the team after all-rounder Hardik Pandya got injured, and he made an immediate impact with his bowling.

The right-arm pacer has the greatest ODI bowling stats by an Indian in the semi-final against New Zealand, as he picked up 7 wickets in the marquee clash. Mohammed Shami has been India’s most consistent bowler in recent times. The pacer rise in International Cricket has been on the rise for the team over the last few years.

The last 2-3 years have seen a rise in quality in the fast bowlers, and they have become the most lethal pace attack in the world. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj have shown great skills in the recent past and they have been right on the money in all three formats of the game.

In the ongoing T20 series against Australia, Experienced Indian players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav were rested for the five-match T20 series against Australia and is likely to return to the team for the South Africa tour starting on December 10th.