Hope It Isn’t Too Late Till..: Mohammad Kaif Slams Rohit Sharma & Co. As He Waits For Virat Kohli’s Return

As Team India look to bounce back in the ongoing five-match Test series against England, former batsman Mohammad Kaif has stated that the current team looks more like an ODI outfit.

Team India were the favourites to win the first Test in Hyderabad but suffered an alarming 28-run defeat. The Rohit Sharma-led side ended up on the losing side even after taking a massive 190-run lead in the first innings. After bowling out England for 246, the hosts piled up 436 runs to put themselves in the driver’s seat.

In the second innings, India had England reeling at 163 for 5 before Ollie Pope’s 196-run knock helped the visitors post a big total of 420. Set a target of 231 runs, India were bowled out for just 202 runs inside a day as they lost the series-opener inside four days.

Mohammad Kaif concerned for Team India:

While Rohit Sharma and his teammates will be desperate to bounce back in the crucial second Test, Mohammad Kaif has expressed his concerns over the team’s batsmen. The former India batsman also hoped that it the team would do well before Virat Kohli’s much-awaited return. The former India captain pulled out of the first two Tests of the series owing to personal reasons.

In a recent interview, Mohammad Kaif said that the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and even Shreyas Iyer like to play aggressively and need to show confidence in their defence as well. He also said that India’s batting will be further weaker in the absence of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja who have been ruled out of second Test due to injuries.

“What I feel is that an Indian ODI team is playing Test cricket at the moment. Be it Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma or Shubman Gill, all are strokemakers. Gill loves to hit shots, but doesn’t have much confidence in his defence. So he has to make adjustments to his defensive technique to see off good bowling spells. Even Shreyas Iyer is an aggressive player,” Mohammad Kaif told Times of India.

“I hope it isn’t too late till Virat Kohli comes (after the second Test). Dhruv Jurel or on current form, even Sarfaraz Khan can get a look in. But in the absence of KL Rahul and Jadeja, the Indian batting will weaken, no doubt about that. Axar may have to bat at No.8 and that’s why I feel Washington Sundar can get a look-in because they want batting till No. 9,” he added.

With Jadeja and Rahul sidelined, India have called up Washington Sundar, Saurabh Kumar and Sarfaraz Khan for the second Test. The second Test is scheduled to be played from February 2 in Vizag/