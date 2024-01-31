sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Hope It Isn’t Too Late Till..: Mohammad Kaif Slams Rohit Sharma & Co. As He Waits For Virat Kohli’s Return

Hope It Isn’t Too Late Till..: Mohammad Kaif Slams Rohit Sharma & Co. As He Waits For Virat Kohli’s Return

Sportzwiki Editor

Jan 31, 2024 at 12:01 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
Hope It Isn&#8217;t Too Late Till..: Mohammad Kaif Slams Rohit Sharma &#038; Co. As He Waits For Virat Kohli&#8217;s Return

As Team India look to bounce back in the ongoing five-match Test series against England, former batsman Mohammad Kaif has stated that the current team looks more like an ODI outfit.

Team India were the favourites to win the first Test in Hyderabad but suffered an alarming 28-run defeat. The Rohit Sharma-led side ended up on the losing side even after taking a massive 190-run lead in the first innings. After bowling out England for 246, the hosts piled up 436 runs to put themselves in the driver’s seat.

In the second innings, India had England reeling at 163 for 5 before Ollie Pope’s 196-run knock helped the visitors post a big total of 420. Set a target of 231 runs, India were bowled out for just 202 runs inside a day as they lost the series-opener inside four days.

Mohammad Kaif concerned for Team India:

While Rohit Sharma and his teammates will be desperate to bounce back in the crucial second Test, Mohammad Kaif has expressed his concerns over the team’s batsmen. The former India batsman also hoped that it the team would do well before Virat Kohli’s much-awaited return. The former India captain pulled out of the first two Tests of the series owing to personal reasons.

In a recent interview, Mohammad Kaif said that the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and even Shreyas Iyer like to play aggressively and need to show confidence in their defence as well. He also said that India’s batting will be further weaker in the absence of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja who have been ruled out of second Test due to injuries.

“What I feel is that an Indian ODI team is playing Test cricket at the moment. Be it Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma or Shubman Gill, all are strokemakers. Gill loves to hit shots, but doesn’t have much confidence in his defence. So he has to make adjustments to his defensive technique to see off good bowling spells. Even Shreyas Iyer is an aggressive player,” Mohammad Kaif told Times of India.

“I hope it isn’t too late till Virat Kohli comes (after the second Test). Dhruv Jurel or on current form, even Sarfaraz Khan can get a look in. But in the absence of KL Rahul and Jadeja, the Indian batting will weaken, no doubt about that. Axar may have to bat at No.8 and that’s why I feel Washington Sundar can get a look-in because they want batting till No. 9,” he added.

With Jadeja and Rahul sidelined, India have called up Washington Sundar, Saurabh Kumar and Sarfaraz Khan for the second Test. The second Test is scheduled to be played from February 2 in Vizag/

Tagged:

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Mohammad Kaif

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Related Article
Virat Kohli&#8217;s Brother Dismisses Rumours About Mother&#8217;s Health As He Urges Fans Not To Spread Fake News
Virat Kohli’s Brother Dismisses Rumours About Mother’s Health As He Urges Fans Not To Spread Fake News

Jan 31, 2024, 12:58 PM

Hope It Isn&#8217;t Too Late Till..: Mohammad Kaif Slams Rohit Sharma &#038; Co. As He Waits For Virat Kohli&#8217;s Return
Hope It Isn’t Too Late Till..: Mohammad Kaif Slams Rohit Sharma & Co. As He Waits For Virat Kohli’s Return

Jan 31, 2024, 12:01 PM

Michael Vaughan Blames Rohit Sharma For India&#8217;s Loss In Hyderabad Test
Michael Vaughan Blames Rohit Sharma For India’s Loss In Hyderabad Test

Jan 31, 2024, 10:27 AM

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Is Past His Best, England Have A Golden Chance To Topple India On Their Own Patch &#8211; Geoffrey Boycott
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Is Past His Best, England Have A Golden Chance To Topple India On Their Own Patch – Geoffrey Boycott

Jan 30, 2024, 4:36 PM

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Would Have Picked A Fight Or Two With England&#8217;s Batsmen &#8211; Paul Newman On Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Overdefensive Captaincy
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Would Have Picked A Fight Or Two With England’s Batsmen – Paul Newman On Rohit Sharma’s Overdefensive Captaincy

Jan 30, 2024, 12:03 PM

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Is By Far The Biggest Star In The Game And Just Buzzes Around With So Much Energy &#8211; Michael Atherton
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Is By Far The Biggest Star In The Game And Just Buzzes Around With So Much Energy – Michael Atherton

Jan 29, 2024, 4:42 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy