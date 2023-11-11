Hopefully From Here On This Team Will Create Magic On The Field – Irfan Pathan Lauds Afghanistan For Their Fruitful ODI World Cup Campaign

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed the Afghanistan team as the second-best Asian team in the ongoing ODI World Cup after India, as they punched above their weight to come over the top of the World-class opponents in the marquee event.

Afghanistan’s 2023 World Cup campaign has been extraordinary. Hasmatullah Shahidi-led side have defeated three past World Cup champions Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England in the ongoing marquee event in a convincing manner and gave a tough fight against Australia and South Africa.

Throughout the campaign, Irfan Pathan has been a steadfast supporter of Afghanistan, dancing with the squad and hosting them for dinner. The former Indian bowler, taking to X, praised the Afghan team and claimed they had played excellent cricket throughout the competition and continued by stating that Shahidi and his group came in second place among Asian teams, behind only India.

“Top quality cricket by Afghanistan this World Cup. Second best Asian team for sure. Hopefully from here on this team will create magic on the field. Good luck going forward @ACBofficials @rashidkhan_19,” Irfan Pathan said.

Considering that Afghanistan had only two World Cup victories prior to this competition, this is a noteworthy accomplishment. Afghanistan’s ODI World Cup 2023 journey has been incredible, even though they did not get to the semifinals.

Afghanistan fought valiantly against South Africa in their last group match. After choosing to bat first, they amassed 244 runs in 50 overs, mainly because of Azmatullah Omarzai’s unbeaten 97-run innings. South Africa was able to win the match by five wickets, nonetheless, in spite of their best efforts.

Afghanistan side has qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 for the first time in history following their brilliant performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan will be the host nation for the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Afghanistan’s bowling team has performed as expected in familiar settings, while the country’s batting has excelled in unfamiliar situations to chase down the score against strong opponents, which has been a huge positive for their side going forward in the International Cricket.

Afghanistan is regarded by some as the tournament’s best team, although they exit the 2023 World Cup before the knockout stages. They have demonstrated a mature style of play that indicates they will be strong competitors in the upcoming events, and they are all but certain to finish in sixth place in the marquee event.