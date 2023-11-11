Hopefully From Here On This Team Will Create Magic On The Field – Irfan Pathan Lauds Afghanistan For Their Fruitful ODI World Cup Campaign

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

Hopefully From Here On This Team Will Create Magic On The Field – Irfan Pathan Lauds Afghanistan For Their Fruitful ODI World Cup Campaign

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 11, 2023 at 11:12 AM

Hopefully From Here On This Team Will Create Magic On The Field &#8211; Irfan Pathan Lauds Afghanistan For Their Fruitful ODI World Cup Campaign

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed the Afghanistan team as the second-best Asian team in the ongoing ODI World Cup after India, as they punched above their weight to come over the top of the World-class opponents in the marquee event.

Afghanistan’s 2023 World Cup campaign has been extraordinary. Hasmatullah Shahidi-led side have defeated three past World Cup champions Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England in the ongoing marquee event in a convincing manner and gave a tough fight against Australia and South Africa.

Throughout the campaign, Irfan Pathan has been a steadfast supporter of Afghanistan, dancing with the squad and hosting them for dinner. The former Indian bowler, taking to X, praised the Afghan team and claimed they had played excellent cricket throughout the competition and continued by stating that Shahidi and his group came in second place among Asian teams, behind only India.

Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan Credits: Twitter

“Top quality cricket by Afghanistan this World Cup. Second best Asian team for sure. Hopefully from here on this team will create magic on the field. Good luck going forward @ACBofficials @rashidkhan_19,” Irfan Pathan said.

Considering that Afghanistan had only two World Cup victories prior to this competition, this is a noteworthy accomplishment. Afghanistan’s ODI World Cup 2023 journey has been incredible, even though they did not get to the semifinals.

Afghanistan fought valiantly against South Africa in their last group match. After choosing to bat first, they amassed 244 runs in 50 overs, mainly because of Azmatullah Omarzai’s unbeaten 97-run innings. South Africa was able to win the match by five wickets, nonetheless, in spite of their best efforts.

Afghanistan side has qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 for the first time in history following their brilliant performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan will be the host nation for the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Afghanistan Cricket Team
Afghanistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Afghanistan’s bowling team has performed as expected in familiar settings, while the country’s batting has excelled in unfamiliar situations to chase down the score against strong opponents, which has been a huge positive for their side going forward in the International Cricket.

Afghanistan is regarded by some as the tournament’s best team, although they exit the 2023 World Cup before the knockout stages. They have demonstrated a mature style of play that indicates they will be strong competitors in the upcoming events, and they are all but certain to finish in sixth place in the marquee event.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Afghanistan national cricket team

Irfan Pathan

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: This New Zealand Is Not Looking Like The Same Team That Used To Trouble Us &#8211; Aakash Chopra Picks India As Favourites For Semi-final Clash
ODI World Cup 2023: This New Zealand Is Not Looking Like The Same Team That Used To Trouble Us – Aakash Chopra Picks India As Favourites For Semi-final Clash

Nov 13, 2023, 3:37 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Breaks Multiple Records To Pull Off This Remarkable Feat In World Cricket
ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Breaks Multiple Records To Pull Off This Remarkable Feat In World Cricket

Nov 13, 2023, 3:10 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah Is Only Powerful Because Of His Father &#8211; Arjuna Ranatunga&#8217;s Shocking Allegation On BCCI Secretary
ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah Is Only Powerful Because Of His Father – Arjuna Ranatunga’s Shocking Allegation On BCCI Secretary

Nov 13, 2023, 2:20 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket
ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket

Nov 13, 2023, 1:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: The Vibe And Energy In The Group Are Really Good At This Point &#8211; Rahul Dravid Sounds Confident Of Beating New Zealand
ODI World Cup 2023: The Vibe And Energy In The Group Are Really Good At This Point – Rahul Dravid Sounds Confident Of Beating New Zealand

Nov 13, 2023, 12:57 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Has Been Doing Truly Amazing Job As A Wicketkeeper &#8211; T Dilip Hails Indian Gloveman For His Impressive Wicket-keeping Skills
ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Has Been Doing Truly Amazing Job As A Wicketkeeper – T Dilip Hails Indian Gloveman For His Impressive Wicket-keeping Skills

Nov 13, 2023, 12:36 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic