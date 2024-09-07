One of England’s premier fastest red-ball pacers, Mark Wood, won’t be taking any further part for the remainder of the year, creating a huge blow for the Ben Stokes-led side before their late-autumn trip to Pakistan and the winter tour of New Zealand, as they also look forward for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, in the seventh week of the next year.

Mark Wood, who was bowling incredibly well during their home series against the West Indies with pace and excitement, missed the last two games of the ongoing three-match red-ball series against Sri Lanka during the home summer after he felt a right thigh strain during the game at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) was quite clinical in looking after the Durham bowler, who is going to be one of the most valuable aspects for them during the Australia trip in 2025-26. Also, it will be vital to keep him fresh for the Jos Buttler-led side, as there are a few ICC tournaments sandwiched between the Test series.

Mark Wood to miss rest of 2024 with bone-stress injury on right elbow

One of the biggest reasons behind the Ashtington-born not being regular in the longest format of the game has been his constant injuries. Since making his debut during the English summer in 2015 against New Zealand, he has been part of only 37 Tests for the national side, having captured 119 wickets at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of nearly nine overs.

When he felt some discomfort in Manchester, Mark Wood had hoped it would be a route elbow scan in the joint, but in an Instagram post, admitted that he had received some pretty rubbish news.

“During what I thought was a routine check on a previously troublesome elbow, I was shocked to learn I’ve got some bone stress in my right elbow. After the minor groin injury at Emirates Old Trafford, and the medical team felt it was a good time to get my elbow looked at as it was a bit irritated.” The 34-year-old wrote on Instagram.

As a result, he won’t be part of the upcoming six Tests for the Stokes’ team, three each of which will be against Pakistan and New Zealand. The pacer will continue to work with the medical team in the meantime to be ready before their trip to India for the white-ball series.

Mark Wood clicked 97.1 mph in an electrifying performance during the second Test at Trent Bridge, where he also broke the forearm of Kevin Sinclair, as Stokes predicted he would break the 100 mph before calling his time.

“I‘d put that down to the normal niggles every fast bowler gets and which I was playing through. I’m especially surprised because I’ve been playing Test cricket and kept my speeds up.” The veteran pacer remarked on the same post. “I work incredibly hard on my fitness, putting in extra work with coaches and physios, making this even more disappointing.”

In the absence of Wood, England decided to go with Olly Stone for the last two London Tests and could carry him to their two trips to use the expressive pace.

“I will miss the rest of the year, needing time to rest and build up, fully expecting to be back and firing in early 2025. I have been down this path before and will put in all the hard yards behind the scenes.” Mark Wood concluded.

England will miss the bowler in their white-ball Caribbean trip before Christmas, and Champions Trophy 2025 could be the tournament that Mark Wood could eye to make a return in the game.