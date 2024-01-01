I Had The Realization That This Was My Last-ever Ball – Stuart Broad Opens Upon His Last Game For England In Whites

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • I Had The Realization That This Was My Last-ever Ball – Stuart Broad Opens Upon His Last Game For England In Whites

All

Cricket News

I Had The Realization That This Was My Last-ever Ball – Stuart Broad Opens Upon His Last Game For England In Whites

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 1, 2024 at 1:25 PM

I Had The Realization That This Was My Last-ever Ball &#8211; Stuart Broad Opens Upon His Last Game For England In Whites

Former England pacer Stuart Broad reflected on what turned out to be his final professional over. The 37-year-old explained how Ben Stokes planned to remove him from the bowling and replace him with Mark Wood’s added pace to finish the game for the team in the final test of the highly-fought Ashes series.

With Australia needing 50 more runs to win the final Ashes 2023 Test, England skipper Ben Stokes brought  Stuart Broad into the attack as Alex Carey nicked one behind the stumps to Jonny Bairstow. Broad’s final victim in International Cricket turned out to be the Australian wicket-keeper batter.

Speaking on Skysports, Stuart Broad opened about his final game for England, where Todd Murphy nearly survived earlier in the innings, and recalls telling himself to rev up his energy to give his final push on the last game.

“Stokesy said it was my last over and he was going to bring Mark Wood’s extra pace on to try and get the game done. I knew it would be my last over in professional cricket. I think I got two play and misses from the first five balls.

“I hadn’t thought about changing the bails but I felt a bit unlucky, saw the stumps and thought, ‘I’m going to change them again'”.

Stuart Broad
Stuart Broad Credits: Twitter

“I did it, heard a bit of a cheer and started my walk back to my run-up. I had the realization that this was my last-ever ball. I have to admit that my emotions got the better of me, my legs went like jelly. I started shaking them, thinking, ‘gosh, I have to get some feeling back'”. Stuart Broad said

The lanky fast bowler from Nottinghamshire has taken almost 600 wickets in Test cricket, trailing only James Anderson in terms of England wicket-takers. He has also played 121 One-Day Internationals, with 178 wickets, and 56 Twenty20 Internationals, taking 65 wickets. Stuart Broad was a member of England’s T20 World Cup-winning side in 2010.

Winning The Test Was The Biggest Thing For Me – Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad went on to say that losing to Australia in his farewell match would have been devastating, but it turned out to be an ideal finish for him in International Cricket, and was pleased to see his family members in the box, as he played his final match in whites.

James Anderson And Stuart Broad
James Anderson And Stuart Broad Credits: Twitter

“I loved every moment of walking off the field at The Oval, beating Australia in an Ashes Test. Winning the Test was the biggest thing for me – the emotion of the crowd and winning the game.

“It would have been devastating for me to walk off for the final time having lost a Test to the Aussies. Walking off with the boxes behind us, seeing my mum, my dad, [partner] Mollie, [daughter] Annabella, and friends, it just felt perfect,” Stuart Broad added.

Stuart Broad is the second-highest wicket-taker for England with a total of 604 wickets, behind only his teammate James Anderson, who is still an active player and has 690 wickets to his name. The 37-year-old was also the leading wicket-taker for England in Ashes history, having taken 153 wickets in 40 matches.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

Stuart Broad

Related Article
I Had The Realization That This Was My Last-ever Ball &#8211; Stuart Broad Opens Upon His Last Game For England In Whites
I Had The Realization That This Was My Last-ever Ball – Stuart Broad Opens Upon His Last Game For England In Whites

Jan 1, 2024, 1:25 PM

IND vs ENG: You Can&#8217;t Go Into India Underprepared, I Think They Would Laugh At You &#8211; Steve Harmison Lambasts England Side Ahead Of India Test Series
IND vs ENG: You Can’t Go Into India Underprepared, I Think They Would Laugh At You – Steve Harmison Lambasts England Side Ahead Of India Test Series

Dec 28, 2023, 4:24 PM

WI vs ENG: It Was Good To See Him Back In Training With Us And Bowling Well &#8211; Jos Buttler Provides Update On Jofra Archer&#8217;s Recovery Process
WI vs ENG: It Was Good To See Him Back In Training With Us And Bowling Well – Jos Buttler Provides Update On Jofra Archer’s Recovery Process

Dec 24, 2023, 12:07 PM

West Indies Legend Kieron Pollard Likely To Join England As Consultant Coach For 2024 T20 World Cup &#8211; Reports
West Indies Legend Kieron Pollard Likely To Join England As Consultant Coach For 2024 T20 World Cup – Reports

Dec 23, 2023, 12:49 PM

International Cricket Council Places Australia-England In Same 2024 T20 World Cup Group &#8211; Reports
International Cricket Council Places Australia-England In Same 2024 T20 World Cup Group – Reports

Dec 21, 2023, 2:43 PM

England Head Coach Matthew Mott Provides Update On Ben Stokes And Jofra Archer&#8217;s Participation In 2024 T20 World Cup
England Head Coach Matthew Mott Provides Update On Ben Stokes And Jofra Archer’s Participation In 2024 T20 World Cup

Dec 21, 2023, 12:50 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy