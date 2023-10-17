ODI World Cup 2023: I Have Never Seen Him Swing The Ball Or Pick Wickets Like Jasprit Bumrah – Wasim Akram’s Critical Analysis Of Haris Rauf’s Bowling

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram feels that Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf needs to improve his line and length in ODI cricket to bag wickets in the ongoing ODI World Cup. The 29-year-old endured a tough outing so far in the marquee event failing to make an impact for the Pakistan side.

Team India’s dominating victory was led by Rohit Sharma, the team’s captain who produced the decisive performance for the Men in Blue in the marquee clash. Pakistan’s quick Haris Rauf was the focus of Rohit Sharma’s unwavering attention as he outperformed nearly every bowler for Pakistan, hammering boundaries and flying sixes throughout his innings.

Speaking on Pakistan’s TV Show as quoted by Times Of India, Wasim Akram feels that Haris Rauf has the ability to pick up wickets only when the batters try to go after him in the game and asserted he does not swing the ball up front or pick up wicket like Jasprit Bumrah and urged him to improve his length in ODI cricket.

“Talking about Haris Rauf, nothing against him as he’s been Pakistan’s main bowler, I think he will only pick wickets when the batters go after him. I’ve never seen him swing the ball and pick wickets like Bumrah did today. He has pace but he has to improve his length for one-day cricket,” Wasim Akram said.

Rohit Sharma led the way for the home team with the bat, scoring a game-winning 86 (63). Some of his shots, such as the short deliveries he dispatched into the stands, were simply outstanding to watch in the marquee clash in Ahmedabad.

Haris Rauf Was Bowling At His Waist Height And Rohit Sharma Knew Where To Send The Ball – Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram claimed that Haris Rauf did not bowl Rohit Sharma a real bouncer during the game because he primarily bowled around waist heights, which were simple to dispatch to the stands for the Indian captain in Ahmedabad.

“Rauf was not bowling bouncers to Rohit. You need to hit proper bouncers so that Rohit would have pulled, got a leading edge, and would have got caught at fine leg or square leg. Rauf was bowling at his waist height and Rohit knew where to send the ball,” Wasim Akram added.

Pakistan bowlers didn’t seem to be aware of the strength of the Indian opener as the Men in Green bowlers kept bowling bouncers to break Rohit Sharma’s rhythm, while Rohit, who is renowned for his exceptional timing and control when hitting the pull shot, took full advantage of the situations to score runs quick for the team in the powerplay overs.