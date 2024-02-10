I Interact With Players Individually: Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Leadership Qualities

Team India captain Rohit Sharma opened up on his experience as a leader during a recent event in his hometown Mumbai. With a gap of more than a week before the second and third Test of the ongoing five-match series against England, the India captain attended the event on Friday (February 9).

The right-handed batsman has been proving his leadership at the highest stage of the game for over a decade now. He was leading Mumbai Indians since 2013 before being replaced by Hardik Pandya as the captain for the upcoming season. The franchise’s fortunes completely changed under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma as they transformed into a powerhouse from underachievers.

In his maiden season as the Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma led the team to its first IPL title. He then led them to four more tiles, thus making them the first team in the history of the competition to win the tournament five times. In 2021/22 season, he also became India’s captain and recently showed his leadership qualities by leading the team from the very front in the ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma on leadership:

Rohit Sharma led India to the final of the ODI World Cup for the first time since 2011 although he could not help them win the final game. While the star batsman is yet to win any ICC competition as an Indian captain, there is absolutely no denying that he is one of the most experienced and best leaders in the game at present. And speaking at the event, he explained the qualities that make a good leader.

“As a leader, it’s crucial to instill confidence in players and make them feel valued regardless of their role in the team,” Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

“Each player’s contribution is essential to the team’s success, whether they play ten balls at No. 6 or 7.”

“I make it a point to interact with players individually, understand their concerns, and provide reassurance. Building trust and confidence is paramount, especially in challenging situations,” he added.

Rohit will be seen in action next week when he leads the team in the third Test against England. The crucial game is scheduled to be played in Rajkot from February 15.