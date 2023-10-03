SportzWiki Logo
Cricket News

“I Know I Haven’t Performed Like I Wanted To But…” – Marnus Labuschagne Reveals His Discussion With Selectors Before Being Picked For ODI World Cup Squad

SW Desk

Oct 3, 2023 at 5:20 PM

&#8220;I Know I Haven&#8217;t Performed Like I Wanted To But&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Marnus Labuschagne Reveals His Discussion With Selectors Before Being Picked For ODI World Cup Squad

Star Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne said he convinced the selectors he was the best guy to bat at No.4 in the 2023 World Cup even before the injury to the left-handed all-rounder Ashton Agar and admitted that he needed to make some technical and psychological adjustments to succeed in the ODI format of the game.

Labuschagne orchestrated an amazing victory for Australia against the Proteas in the first ODI and went on to make a century in the match that followed in South Africa. The 29-year-old produced a brilliant 72 against India in his most recent ODI series and he has been in outstanding form lately and would look to continue his fine form heading into the World Cup.

Speaking on The Unplayable Podcast, Marnus Labuschagne revealed his conversation with the Australian selectors before being named to the team for the ODI World Cup, saying that they sounded confident about him playing at the No. 4 position for the team in the major competition. He also said he had worked extremely hard on his physical and mental preparation for the game’s 50-over forma.

“I couldn’t have predicted how it all unfolded and how it happened, but I was very confident. I did tell selectors when I wasn’t included: ‘I really feel like I’m the guy for you to bat at No.4. I know I’m not there, I know I haven’t performed like I wanted to but I know I’m the person for the job at that spot.”

Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne Credits: Twitter

“And then from there, I worked hard at home on my one-day game on a few things I wanted to change – a few technical things and just a few mental shifts as well. I was feeling very confident. So it was just about if the opportunity was going to arise (but) I felt very confident that I would take it if it did come,” Marnus Labuschagne said.

With one century and seven half-centuries to his credit in ODI cricket, Marnus Labuschagne has amassed 927 runs in 29 ODI innings at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 83.44. He does not, however, start every ODI for Australia at full strength but the Australian middle order is expected to play a vital role for the team in the spin-friendly conditions in India.

It’s Just A Matter Of I’m Ready For The First Game Against India – Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne has spoken openly about his game plan in the last few games, saying that he wanted to play with more intent in the middle overs while maintaining composure in various scenarios for the team. He also said that his main priority right now is getting ready for the team’s first match against Australia on October 8th in Chennai.

Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne Credits: Twitter

“Over the last eight games … it was more about making sure I’m showing intent, that I’m really reading the game and I’m staying calm. What I’ve done really well (from South Africa onwards) is I haven’t got caught up in what might happen or what’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of I’m ready if that’s where I am (batting at No.4) come that first game against India.” Marnus Labuschagne added.

Marnus Labuschagne has a solid tight technique which could have been a massive positive for Australia considering the explosive middle order and can be vital for the team throughout the World Cup campaign. In Indian conditions, He could have been an option with the ball for skipper Pat Cummins if states offered some spin from the surface

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

Marnus Labuschagne

