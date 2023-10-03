SportzWiki Logo
Cricket News

It’s Matter Of Self Respect, He Should Have Rejected The Offer To Do Commentary – Danish Kaneria Launches Scathing Attack On Ramiz Raja

SW Desk

Oct 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM

It&#8217;s Matter Of Self Respect, He Should Have Rejected The Offer To Do Commentary &#8211; Danish Kaneria Launches Scathing Attack On Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria lambasted former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja for travelling to India to provide commentary for the ODI World Cup and recalled Raja’s threats to have the Pakistani team boycott the major event if India did not visit their nation for the Asia Cup 2023.

India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 as a result a hybrid format was used for the continental event, which was held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Men In Blue came over the top of the home side Sri Lanka in a dominating fashion in the finals of the Asia Cup to win the championship for the 8th time.

The former leg-spinner emphasized how Ramiz had made it plain that the Men in Green would not visit India for the ICC tournament if India did not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 while serving as the PCB president and opined that he should decline the offer to do commentary in the World Cup as a matter of self-respect.

Danish Kaneria
Danish Kaneria. Image Credits: Twitter

“Ramiz Raja said Pakistan won’t travel to India for the World Cup, but he himself is doing commentary in India for money. He had made some bold claims. I believe when you make such statements, you should stick to your words.

“It is a matter of self-respect. If he had said that Pakistan wouldn’t go to India, he should have rejected the offer to do commentary. I didn’t like this U-turn,” Danish Kaneria said.

India secured a dominating win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final 2023, where they outplayed the home team in the game with a fiery display of fast bowling in the innings and The Men in Blue registered a clinical victory by 10 wickets, while Pakistan failed to qualify for the tournament final in this edition of the Continental event.

Pakistan Received A Very Warm Welcome In India – Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria opened up on how the Indian crowd in Hyderabad greeted the Pakistani World Cup 2023 team with a great welcome to the country. The 42-year-old stressed how it is part of Indian heritage to always greet visitors.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team

“Pakistan received a very warm welcome in India. This is our Hindu culture, and we believe in Atithi Devo Bhava. Whenever someone comes to our land, we always welcome them with open arms. We saw how fans were chanting for the likes of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. It was a very wonderful gesture,” Danish Kaneria added.

Pakistan will be facing Australia in their final warmup game of the ODI World Cup 2023, before their opening game against the Netherlands on October 6th in Hyderabad.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Danish Kaneria

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Ramiz Raja

