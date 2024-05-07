India and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Mohammad Siraj revealed that he is manifesting the moment of lifting the World Cup trophy in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to be staged in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

While speaking in an RCB podcast, Mohammad Siraj said that every time he wakes up in the morning, he tries to paint the moment of lifting the T20 World Cup. The speedster is expected to pair with the lead of the pace attack, Jasprit Bumrah, and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

‘It’s a blessings’- Mohammad Siraj on T20 World Cup 2024 selection

The Hyderabad pacer gave his all during the last ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India but failed to cross the last huddle. Mohammad Siraj collected 14 wickets in that tournament with an economy of 5.68. He mentioned how special a moment it would be to lift the World Cup trophy for the nation.

To the question on his thoughts of Bengaluru winning their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, Mohammad Siraj loudly laughed out and said that the Bengaluru franchise would win the IPL in time but the fans need to keep supporting till then.

‘It’s a blessings that I have been named in the t20 World Cup squad. It’s every year’s dream that they want to play for their country, especially in the World Cup.’ Mohammad Siraj expressed in the RCB podcast. ‘Every morning, I wake up, I manifest that I’m lifting the World Cup trophy.’

The 30-year-old Mohammad Siraj has been part of 10 T20Is, and picked up 12 wickets at an economy of 8.78, with a best bowling figure of 4/17. When it comes to playing all the T20s, the pacer has sent back 151 batters in 131 games at an economy of 8.29.

India go with a spin-heavy bowling attack, pick four spinners in the T20 World Cup squad

India however, has gone with four frontline spinners in their squad for the T20 World Cup- Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja. Rohit Sharma will lead that 15-member T20 World Cup squad.

He is expected to open with young dynamic left-hand batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Virat Kohli is expected to come at number three. Kohli is the current highest run-getter of the IPL 2024, with 542 runs in 11 innings at an average of 67.75 and a strike rate of 148.08, including four half-centuries and one hundred on his name. Suryakumar Yadav will bring the impact to the team.

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will offer India the left-right combination in the middle order, along with one Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson. Hardik Pandya will play a key role in the team, as he made improvements with seven wickets in the last three IPL 2024 games.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will follow them, as veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack. India could go with experienced Mohammad Siraj or left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in the eleven

India will begin the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 05 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.