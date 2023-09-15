I Thought Either Zaman Khan Would Bowl A Bouncer Or A Yorker – Charith Asalanka On Guiding Sri Lanka To The Asia Cup 2023 Final

Sri Lanka all-rounder Charith Asalanka rated his innings against Pakistan as the second-best knock of his career after helping his side to make it into the two consecutive finals of the Asia Cup 2023 on home soil. The southpaw maintained his composure at the end of the innings despite a minor batting collapse in the closing deliveries as Sri Lanka chased down a total of 252 on the final ball of the innings.

Sri Lanka needed 8 runs off 6 deliveries to make it into the final of the continental event. Due to the presence of Asalanka, they maintained an advantage in the game. Pakistan assigned debutant Zaman Khan the task of defending the total, and the all-rounder from Sri Lanka maintained his composure to score six runs in the final two balls to help his team win the match.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the emphatic win over Pakistan, Charith Asalanka revealed the reason behind his idea of placing the ball in the gap to pick two quick runs on the final ball against Pakistan. He also praised the top-order batsmen for their significant contributions to the game and regarded this innings as his second-best in international cricket.

“I just thought how can I get two to hit a gap and run hard because it is a big field and just told Pathirana to run hard, I thought either he would bowl a bouncer or a yorker and then he bowled a slower ball, so it was in my side. I am very excited”.

“Mendis and Sadeera batted really well. I wanted to finish. That is my role. I can rank this innings second place in my book,” Charith Asalanka said.

I Think We Also Bowled Really Well, So Happy To Be In The Final – Kusal Mendis

Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis, who won the Player of the Match award for the brilliant innings, was delighted with the innings against Pakistan. He lauded Charith Asalanka for his game-winning abilities and the young Sri Lankan bowlers for filling in for the team when the more seasoned players were out due to injury.

“Happy with my performance, happy to get to the final, Those two wickets fell and we were nervous, but with Charith in the middle, we had hope. He’s done this in one game against Afghanistan. I think we also bowled really well, so happy to be in the final.

“Wanindu, Kumara, and Dusmantha are the main bowlers, but we have these bowlers who are bowling well. This is a young unit,” Kusal Mendis added.

Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka stabilised the Lankan innings with a 57-run stand for the second wicket partnership and the wicket-keeper batter continued his fine batting in the middle overs before being dismissed in an unfortunate manner by Iftikhar Ahmed after Mohammad Haris completed an exceptional catch by diving forward to send back Kusal Mendis at the score of 91.