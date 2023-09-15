Watch – Babar Azam Clearly Distraught And Debutant Zaman Khan Is Almost In Tears As Sri Lanka Kicks Pakistan Out Of Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and fast-bowler Zaman Khan were devastated after Pakistan was eliminated from the Asia Cup by Sri Lanka on the last ball of the crucial Super 4 game of the continental event. The Men in Green pulled back the game from the Lankan Lions in the final few overs before Charith Asalanka’s heroics rescued the day for the defending champions on Thursday.

Pakistan’s side was down and nearly out of the contest when Sri Lanka required 12 runs off two overs with five wickets in hand. Earlier, things dramatically changed when Iftikhar Ahmed began to pick wickets of the Sri Lanka middle-order batters. The part-time off-spinner picked the crucial wicket of Kusal Mendis at 91 after initially breaking the partnership by getting Sadeera Samarawickrama out stumped two short of his well-deserved half-century.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka’s poor form once again continued as he failed to make an impact for the team in a crucial game. Despite losing three wickets quickly, Sri Lanka was always able to maintain the required rate in the crucial encounter due to their positive approach in the powerplay. It was kept to under six runs per over by Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi bowled a remarkable penultimate over by conceding just 4 runs and picking two wickets to put pressure back on the Sri Lankan batters in the crunch moment of the game.

Now, that Sri Lanka had three wickets in hand, they needed 8 runs off 6 deliveries. Due to the presence of Asalanka, they maintained the advantage with Pakistan giving debutant Zaman Khan the responsibility of defending the total in the final over of the game.

Go big, or go home 🇱🇰

Sri Lanka takes that spot in the finals as they end Pakistan's journey in this tournament 💪🏼 Watch #AsiaCup2023 only on #DisneyPlusHotstar, free on the mobile app.#PAKvSL #FreeMeinDekhteJaao #AsiaCupOnHotstar #Cricket pic.twitter.com/PFFTuwo2CO — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 14, 2023

Zaman Khan bowled four superb deliveries, just giving up two runs. For the final two deliveries, they needed 6 to win. As Charith Asalanka had the strike for the crucial final two balls, he was fortunate enough to get the healthy outside edge on the 5th ball of the final over which went for a crucial four runs.

Babar Azam was visibly upset with the boundary on the penultimate delivery. He approached his young pacer and began a lengthy conversation about the final ball of the game. The outcome was a slower ball on the off stump that Asalanka guided rather skillfully in the direction of the open fine-leg region to pick up easy two runs to make it into the finals of the tournament on their home soil.

The entire venue erupted. Babar found it hard to believe. He flings his arms in anger as if to say that either the fielder should have been more precise or the bowler should have thrown the ball wide while Pakistan players cheered the debutant for his impressive final over and Shaheen was seen patting the right-arm pacer on the back.

Now, the Men in Green would look to make a strong comeback in the ODI World Cup in India after struggling in the continental event.