SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Watch – Babar Azam Clearly Distraught And Debutant Zaman Khan Is Almost In Tears As Sri Lanka Kicks Pakistan Out Of Asia Cup 2023

SW Desk

Sep 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM

Watch &#8211; Babar Azam Clearly Distraught And Debutant Zaman Khan Is Almost In Tears As Sri Lanka Kicks Pakistan Out Of Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and fast-bowler Zaman Khan were devastated after Pakistan was eliminated from the Asia Cup by Sri Lanka on the last ball of the crucial Super 4 game of the continental event. The Men in Green pulled back the game from the Lankan Lions in the final few overs before Charith Asalanka’s heroics rescued the day for the defending champions on Thursday.

Pakistan’s side was down and nearly out of the contest when Sri Lanka required 12 runs off two overs with five wickets in hand. Earlier, things dramatically changed when Iftikhar Ahmed began to pick wickets of the Sri Lanka middle-order batters. The part-time off-spinner picked the crucial wicket of Kusal Mendis at 91 after initially breaking the partnership by getting Sadeera Samarawickrama out stumped two short of his well-deserved half-century.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka’s poor form once again continued as he failed to make an impact for the team in a crucial game. Despite losing three wickets quickly, Sri Lanka was always able to maintain the required rate in the crucial encounter due to their positive approach in the powerplay. It was kept to under six runs per over by Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Credits: Twitter

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi bowled a remarkable penultimate over by conceding just 4 runs and picking two wickets to put pressure back on the Sri Lankan batters in the crunch moment of the game.

Now, that Sri Lanka had three wickets in hand, they needed 8 runs off 6 deliveries. Due to the presence of Asalanka, they maintained the advantage with Pakistan giving debutant Zaman Khan the responsibility of defending the total in the final over of the game.

Zaman Khan bowled four superb deliveries, just giving up two runs. For the final two deliveries, they needed 6 to win. As Charith Asalanka had the strike for the crucial final two balls, he was fortunate enough to get the healthy outside edge on the 5th ball of the final over which went for a crucial four runs.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Credits: Twitter

Babar Azam was visibly upset with the boundary on the penultimate delivery. He approached his young pacer and began a lengthy conversation about the final ball of the game. The outcome was a slower ball on the off stump that Asalanka guided rather skillfully in the direction of the open fine-leg region to pick up easy two runs to make it into the finals of the tournament on their home soil.

The entire venue erupted. Babar found it hard to believe. He flings his arms in anger as if to say that either the fielder should have been more precise or the bowler should have thrown the ball wide while Pakistan players cheered the debutant for his impressive final over and Shaheen was seen patting the right-arm pacer on the back.

Now, the Men in Green would look to make a strong comeback in the ODI World Cup in India after struggling in the continental event.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

Zaman Khan

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Pakistan Are Like South Africa, They Choke In Finals &#8211; S Sreesanth Criticizes Babar Azam-led Side&#8217;s Performance In Asia Cup 2023
Pakistan Are Like South Africa, They Choke In Finals – S Sreesanth Criticizes Babar Azam-led Side’s Performance In Asia Cup 2023

Sep 17, 2023, 3:44 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Rally Behind The Team, Don&#8217;t Spread Negativity &#8211; Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Responds To Rumours Of A Pakistan Dressing Room Fight
Asia Cup 2023: Rally Behind The Team, Don’t Spread Negativity – Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Responds To Rumours Of A Pakistan Dressing Room Fight

Sep 17, 2023, 1:07 PM

It Is Not Fair To Just Blame Him For Not Reaching The Asia Cup Final &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Defends Babar Azam To Come Good In ODI World Cup
It Is Not Fair To Just Blame Him For Not Reaching The Asia Cup Final – Mohammad Hafeez Defends Babar Azam To Come Good In ODI World Cup

Sep 17, 2023, 11:34 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricketers Gives Warning About Becoming Freelance Cricketers Due To Dispute In Central Contracts &#8211; Reports
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricketers Gives Warning About Becoming Freelance Cricketers Due To Dispute In Central Contracts – Reports

Sep 17, 2023, 10:49 AM

Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips &#038; Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips & Pitch Report | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Sep 16, 2023, 11:45 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Captain Had One Choice, The Coach Has Another &#8211; Shahid Afridi Drops Bombshell On Pakistan Cricket
Asia Cup 2023: Captain Had One Choice, The Coach Has Another – Shahid Afridi Drops Bombshell On Pakistan Cricket

Sep 16, 2023, 11:33 AM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links