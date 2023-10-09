SportzWiki Logo
I Was Like 'Just Wake Me Up When It's All Over' – Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals The Tense Moment When Virat Kohli Top Edged The Ball Against Australia

SW Desk

Oct 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM

I Was Like &#8216;Just Wake Me Up When It&#8217;s All Over&#8217; &#8211; Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals The Tense Moment When Virat Kohli Top Edged The Ball Against Australia

Indian veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that he could not control his emotions when the star Indian batter Virat Kohli top-edged ball of Josh Hazelwood in the crucial moment, which ultimately decided the result of the match with Mitchell Marsh throwing away an opportunity that ultimately cost Australia the game in Chennai.

The Men in Blue had the worst possible start to their run-chase on a track that was difficult for stroke-making after bowling out Australia for 199 in their ODI World Cup opener. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer were all dismissed without troubling scorers. The dismissals early on subsequently put India in all sorts of trouble in the game.

India has lost in similar situations, especially in crucial matches, but Virat Kohli and KL Rahul fought to keep the innings alive. However, Kohli gave Australia an opportunity when he attempted to hook Josh Hazlewood.

The top edge sailed and hovered in the air for a while, giving Australia the impression that they had captured a fourth wicket, while Mitchell Marsh dropped the catch, which eventually tilted the game in the home side’s favour.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

Speaking on Star Sports, Ravichandran Ashwin revealed about the tense moment when Virat Kohli top-edged opting for a pull on the bowling of Hazelwood. Ashwin said that he didn’t want to watch the moment in the game and was pleased with the things that unfolded in India’s way at the end on Sunday.

“When I saw Virat Kohli’s ball go up in the air, I ran outside the dressing room. I literally ran all the way outside. I didn’t know what to do. I was like ‘just wake me up when it’s all over’. It was that sort of a feeling,” Ashwin said.

Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin Credits: Twitter

“Look, I think we have found ourselves in this sort of situation in important big games. When you play Australia, it’s never a small game. You do well, shot them off for 199. You think you are going to coast home and then the last thing you want is Virat Kohli getting out like that.

“The moment the crowd erupted, I ran back into the dressing room. I stood in the same place for the entire inning. My feet is actually paining,” Ravichandran Ashwin added.

India survived the challenge posed by high-quality Australia to maintain their winning streak in World Cup opening games, and they will face Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11.

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Ravichandran Ashwin

Virat Kohli

