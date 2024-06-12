Kapil Dev, former India captain, has said that Rohit Sharma must understand that his not opening the bowling with Jasprit Bumrah, might cost India a match in T20 World Cup 2024.

India has checked off the majority of the boxes in the T20 World Cup’s first two games. Their performance against Ireland was brilliant, and their victory over archrivals Pakistan was even better, particularly from the bowlers, as India is expected to remain unblemished on their way to the Super Eights.

But the major question, the one that many can’t understand, is why Jasprit Bumrah isn’t beginning the bowling for India. Bumrah, India’s best pacer by far, is being brought on as either the first or second bowling change by captain Rohit Sharma, prompting Kapil Dev to question the team’s management.

“The next time I would go and ask the captain this question because to know about their thought process, I’d need to be among them. We can assume from the outside but by whatever amount of cricket I have played or seen, he needs to bowl the first over. He is a wicket-taking bowler. If you make him second or third change or make him bowl the fifth and sixth over, the game can slip out of your hands,” Kapil said on ABP News.

Rohit Sharma has Arshdeep Singh opening the bowling with Mohammed Siraj while Bumrah came in the first change against both Ireland and Pakistan.

If Bumrah opens the bowling and picks up a couple of wickets: Kapil Dev on the benefit of ace pacer bowling upfront

Kapil praised Bumrah for how he handled himself despite a forceful and physically demanding action, but he also emphasized the significance of Bumrah’s opener for India.

Yes, he has been efficient as a first change, taking 2/6 against Ireland and a match-winning 3/14 against Pakistan, but Kapil believes there is nothing more menacing and intimidating for a batsman than seeing Bumrah rush in to open India’s bowling attack.

“We didn’t think he would be able to play so much cricket. We felt it would be difficult because of his action and the way he runs, the pressure it puts on his body and shoulders. But he has proved all of us wrong and even proven that by this action itself, I can show become the best bowler in the world. Sometimes you have to pay the price, but if it comes through a loss, it’s tough,” added Kapil.

“So better to have that positive mindset from the very beginning. This is not a Test match. This is T20. The quicker you take wickets, the more pressure it puts on the opposition. So if Bumrah opens the bowling and picks up a couple of wickets upfront in a two-over spell, then the other team will always struggle. And then life becomes earlier for your other bowlers. Sometimes Bumrah will also get hit but the belief should be to plan with a positive mindset,” Kapil Dev concluded.

Bumrah has won the Player of the Match in both of India’s wins in the T20 World Cup.

