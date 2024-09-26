The biggest question in the five-day format of the game at the current stage is whether the former England captain, Joe Root, could overtake Sachin Tendulkar’s Everest run-tally in the format, as Ian Bell, another former England batter feels irrespective of achievement, Root will remain the best batter for their history of the game in the red-ball format.

When it comes to the most Test runs currently, Root sits at the sixth position with 12402 runs in 146 games at an average of over 50 with the help of 34 centuries and 64 half-centuries, as Tendulkar leads the ladder with 15921 runs in 200 games at an average of 53.78, shouldering on 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

“I don’t think he’s overthinking too much what’s ahead. He’s just sort of living in the moment as we are.” The former team-mate of Root, Ian Bell, expressed in an interview on Legends League Cricket. “To think that he can even get closer to someone like Sachin, a real great of the game, someone that we all have admired growing up, as a hero to not just people and fans in India, but around the world (is remarkable).”

Also Read: Vishwa Fernando, Sri Lanka Pacer To Miss Second Test Against New Zealand Due To Injury

At the age of 33, the Yorkshire batter from the top order will have a great chance to small the record and get near to that point.

Ian Bell discusses the current Bazball method England’s side

The former England batter, Ian Bell, believes that the new free-flowing and aggressive trend for the Test side in Bazball under the leadership of Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, they have awakened the brilliance of the present players in the format.

“From a fan point of view, you have to look at the results. Since Brendon has come into this England side and Stokes has taken over, the results have been fantastic.” The Warwickshire batter reflected during the interaction. “What they have managed to do with the talent they have is to unlock some of that, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, they’ve managed to get the best out of them.”

The veteran pointed out that even if Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope try, they won’t be able to follow the same success of Sir Alastair Cook or Jonathan Trott because both of those batters played with a different technique altogether. The players need to adapt to their strong zones.

The former coach also shed light on how tough the next 12 months are going to be for that team, where they would face India at home for five Test matches in the summer before taking the flight to Australia in the winter for the coming Ashes trip 2025-26.

“We were the last team to win in India, which was a part of the journey to get No. 1, and we won in Australia. For this England side to get to No 1, there is no doubt, ability and talent-wise, they have that.” Ian Bell noted.

The experienced member was remembered for his glorious cover drives in the game, but he believes that Virat Kohli outperforms him in the competition.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli To Retire? 1983 World Cup Winning Captain Hints Dates

“It’s very hard to look past Virat Kohli, that’s for sure. Not just his cover drive, but the way he plays, his desire for batting, his desire actually in competition, and how he goes about his cricket.” Ian Bell pointed out.

He stated that it would be an enormous role for Gus Atkinson and Matthew Potts to fill the huge shoes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the coming years.

“It’s probably similar to when (Shane) Warne and (Glenn) McGrath finished at the same time for Australia. It took a little bit of time for Australia to adapt and adjust.” Ian Bell predicted.