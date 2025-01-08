The International Cricket Council (ICC) is facing certain challenges ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) failure to finish building work at venues has put the body under scrutiny.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is quickly approaching, and the tournament’s fixtures have been revealed. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to complete modifications to three venues in Pakistan where the tournament will be held.

The construction of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Stadium in Karachi is a race against time. According to reports, the ICC has given the Pakistan Cricket Board until February 12th to finish the modifications, but the current situation does not appear to be improving.

All three stadiums are far from ready: ICC sweats on PCB’s lack of preparations

The Pakistan Cricket Board began repairs in August and was scheduled to finish them by December 31st. However, they are far from it. This has disturbed the ICC, especially as they have received a lot of criticism for the infrastructure of sites during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

An ICC insider voiced disappointment that PCB has not completed renovations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, claiming that three stadiums are far from ready. He pointed out the remaining job.

“It is a very disappointing picture. All three stadiums are far from ready, and it’s not renovation or refurbishment, but proper construction, which is underway. There is so much work left with seats, floodlights, facilities and even the outfield and playing surfaces.

The weather is not ideal for construction and finishing work to happen at a rapid pace. At Gadaffi, even the plaster work isn’t completed yet. And most of the time is taken by finishing work because we are talking about dressing rooms etc. They just can’t be random rooms/enclosures for an ICC event. ICC has a checklist that needs to be met. National Stadium has decided to not completely finish the new enclosure because there is no time,” times of India report read.

The tournament is to be played in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, with Dubai hosting India’s matches.

Tournament to be moved out of Pakistan?

The ICC insider went on to say that if the PCB violates deadlines and the sites do not fulfill the ICC checklist, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be shifted out of Pakistan. He stated that clarification regarding the venues will be offered next week.

“It’s a no-brainer on what would happen if PCB misses deadlines and venues don’t meet ICC checklist. Tournament can’t be played at semi-ready venues. The next week will give more clarity on the future but PCB and ICC together need to pull off a miracle,” the report added.

ICC officials will be visiting Pakistan by the end of January to do a status check for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

PCB responds to ICC being unhappy with preparations

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provided an update on preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy, which is now in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

In a statement, the board stated that preparations for tournament matches are underway, with all three venues nearing completion.

The board also announced that all improvement work was on track and would be finished before or around the dates. In the same announcement, the PCB stated that the ODI tri-series against New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa has been moved to Karachi and Lahore. The series was originally supposed to take place in Multan.

“This decision reflects the PCB’s confidence in the readiness of these upgraded venues and their ability to deliver a world-class experience for players, officials, and fans alike. Further details regarding the series will be shared in due course,” stated the PCB.

