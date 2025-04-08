Rey Mysterio will take care of business with the mystery masked persona at Wrestlemania 41 by going against him in a match in one-on-one capacity. The unknown masked Luchador named El Grande Americano has been a thorn in LWO’s side since his first outing on the March 24 episode of WWE Raw, and Mysterio won’t tolerate him, anymore.

On Monday’s episode Raw, El Grande Americano (reportedly Chad Gable under a mask) & The Creed Brothers defeated The LWO (Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, & Joaquin Wilde) in a six-man tag team match. To set up the Wrestlemania 41 bout, Americano again used underhanded tactics to secure the win.

In the closing moments of the match, Ivy Nile gave Gable a piece of metal, which he hid under his mask, to headbutt Rey Mysterio outside the ring. Then he also hit Dragon Lee with a Flying Headbutt to get the pin-fall win.

Later on Raw, Mysterio approached Adam Pearce with the request to make a match against the patriotic masked fighter at Wrestlemania 41. After a little hesitation, the GM made the match, official for the Vegas show which affirms the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio’s in-ring presence on the Show of Shows.

This match at Wrestlemania 41 will mark Americano’s (or Chad Gable’s) first singles match at the grandest stage of them all. Plus, this marks Mysterio’s thirteenth appearance on this stage. There’s no update on which night this bout has been assigned to.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official match card of the PLE goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)