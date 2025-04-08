With dramatic negotiations ongoing regarding his Wrestlemania 41 match, Roman Reigns will return to WWE Raw to address things. For the first time since returning to TV, last month at the Madison Square Garden, The Tribal Chief will be back on the red brand now that his Wrestlemania 41 opponent, Seth Rollins also wants a favor from Reigns’ Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns will face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a three-way in the main event of night one of WrestleMania on Saturday, April 19. On the April 4 episode of WWE Smackdown in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, Punk got the confirmation that Paul Heyman will corner him at Wrestlemania 41.

Then on the latest episode of WWE Raw, Heyman, Punk, and Rollins interacted in the main event segment, where Rollins almost attacked Heyman until Punk arrived at the ring, and digested a curb stomp. Rollins was about to hit Heyman with a stomp, but he didn’t. He rather left the ring, mentioning that he now owes a favor from Heyman, as well.

AJ Styles will be in action on WWE Raw, next week against Karrion Kross which would be a tune-up match for Wrestlemania 41 set for next week. Following a backstage interaction between the two, this match was placed on next week’s episode.

Karrion Kross told AJ Styles on WWE Raw that he can’t lose to Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41, and wants to see the other side of AJ. Styles then promised to show Kross the other side of him in a match which led to the announcement of next week’s bout.

Kross has been in a precarious position on WWE Raw since the disbandment of the Final Testament. He has been on TV since the release of AOP and Paul Ellering in February but next week will mark his first singles match on the flagship show in 2025. Interestingly, it’s also reportedly the final match of his WWE contract.

"I CAN'T HAVE YOU LOSE AT MANIA! IF YOU LOSE, WE ALL LOSE!" – Karrion Kross to AJ Styles 👀#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/787slWZnpJ — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 8, 2025

WWE Raw April 14 Episode Match Card

The April 14 episode of WWE Raw, that is the final episode before the Wrestlemania 41 premium live event takes place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, and only two segments for the show have been announced, thus far as given below,

– AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

– Roman Reigns appears