A new championship match has been announced for Wrestlemania 41, where multiple superstars will be gunning for the Intercontinental Title. As per the confirmation, Bron Breakker will put his IC Title on the line in Las Vegas against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio in a fatal-4-way match.

After weeks of physical altercations among these fours, the long-rumored match announcement for Wrestlemania 41 came on the latest episode of WWE Raw by the general manager Adam Pearce. It boiled down from a backstage interaction between The Judgment Day’s Balor and Mysterio, as they teased going their separate ways from being current to go after Breakker’s title at the biggest event of the year.

Also on the second-last Raw episode before Wrestlemania 41, Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles contest. After the match was over, Judgment Day’s Carlito and Dirty Dom attacked Penta. The Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker came out and speared all three men. Finn Balor then attacked Breakker from behind and ended the segment by posing with the title.

This is the latest match announcement for Wrestlemania 41 which will be headlined by an Undisputed WWE Championship Match where the 2025 Elimination Chamber Match winner John Cena will challenge the champion Cody Rhodes. Also on WWE Raw, Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano was announced in what appeared to be a fresh inclusion to the match card for the biggest event of the year.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official match card of the PLE goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)