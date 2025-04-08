After weeks of controversial altercations over the Women’s World Championship Match at Wrestlemania 41, the multi-person bout has finally been confirmed. Rhea Ripley has now been added to the originally announced IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair title match to make it a triple threat.

In the opening segment of the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, the general manager of the show, Adam Pearce made the announcement claiming that there’s only one way to the dispute situation around the Women’s World Championship Match and that’s to let all three women compete at Wrestlemania 41.

The three women then again signed into the match contract to make it, official for Wrestlemania 41. Continuing the trend from the past few weeks, the two challengers again ignored the champion’s presence in the ring. An irate SKY then launched herself off the top rope with a meteora to lay out both Ripley and Belair in the ring.

Wrestlemania 41: Rey Mysterio Announced To Face Masked Luchador At WWE PLE

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley (c) to win the Women’s World Championship in the main event match of the March 3 episode of WWE Raw. With Bianca Belair winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match, she was thereby booked to feature in the singles title match at Wrestlemania 41 against SKY.

A week later, Pearce held a Contract Signing between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair ahead of their title match at WrestleMania 41. As expected, the former champion Rhea Ripley interrupted and got into a confrontation with both the match participants. Then she put her sign into the contract and earned herself a title match, as well.

Last week, Ripley challenged SKY for the title, but with Belair serving as the special guest referee, it witnessed a No-Contest ending after Belair was attacked by both the match participants.

“I Am The Best, Not One Of The Bests,” Liv Morgan Makes Bold Statement About WWE Run

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official match card of the PLE goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)