ICC has barred Sunny Dhillon, a former assistant coach for an Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League franchise team, from participating in any form of cricket for six years. The Emirates Cricket Board found Dhillon guilty of violating its Anti-Corruption Code following incidents during the 2021 tournament.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League is a popular short-format competition that draws players and fans from all around the world. However, occurrences like this highlight the importance of continuous monitoring to protect the sport’s integrity.

Sunny Dhillon’s punishment demonstrates how seriously cricket’s regulatory bodies take corruption.

Details of Sunny Dhillon’s punishment by ICC

Last year, Dhillon, a former franchise club assistant coach, was one of eight people accused of violating the Anti-Corruption Code. Alleged attempts to sway the results of games during the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League are the subject of the charges.

For the ECB’s Code for the event, the ICC and the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) interfered with these efforts.

Following a thorough hearing and the presentation of both written and oral arguments, the Tribunal determined that Dhillon was convicted of:

Article 2.1.1: Being involved in an attempt to fix, contrive, or improperly influence matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021.

Article 2.4.4: Failing to disclose full details of any approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct to the DACO.

Failing to disclose full details of any approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct to the DACO. Article 2.4.6: Refusing to cooperate with the DACO’s investigation without providing valid justification.

The ban has been retroactively applied to September 13, 2023, when Dhillon was provisionally suspended. This decision demonstrates the ECB’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding cricket’s integrity by punishing unethical activities.

The tribunal process entailed a thorough presentation of evidence, including written and oral arguments. Following the proceedings, Dhillon was found guilty of all charges, resulting in a six-year ban.

The ICC and DACO’s prompt involvement during the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 prevented the alleged corrupt practices. Their efforts demonstrate the significance of monitoring and strict adherence to anti-corruption standards in cricket.

This decision sends a clear message to all players and authorities about the implications of indulging in corruption. The ECB remains dedicated to safeguarding the game’s reputation and upholding fair play.

