The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally brought a much-awaited rule change in soft-signal decisions into the playing conditions. The change is expected to come into action during the World Test Championship final between India and Australia starting on June 7 in Oval.

According to the reports in Cricbuzz, the WCC comprises greats of the game including Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara, Justin Langer, and Alastair Cook, with Mike Gatting being the chairman has brought in rule change and has indicated it to the India and Australia team ahead of all-important final in England.

In the other rule change If the bad light is between a mid-match, then the flood light will be on and If the rain interrupts the match will not a bonded, they will add the 6th day considered a reserve day.

According to the ICC rules book, Soft Signal is the visual communication by the bowler’s end umpire to the third umpire (accompanied by additional information via two-way radio where necessary) of his/her initial on-field decision before initiating an Umpire Review.

The rule further states: “Should both on-field umpires require assistance from the third umpire to make a decision, the bowler’s end umpire shall firstly take a decision on-field after consulting with the striker’s end umpire, before consulting by two-way radio with the third umpire. Such consultation shall be initiated by the bowler’s end umpire to the third umpire by making the shape of a TV screen with his/her hands, followed by a Soft Signal of Out or Not out made with the hands close to the chest at chest height. If the third umpire advises that the replay evidence is inconclusive, the on-field decision communicated at the start of the consultation process shall stand.”

The soft signal rule has been called for abolition by many cricket experts as it has led to controversies in umpire decisions in many matches. Earlier England red-ball skipper, Ben Stokes wanted ICC to get rid of this rule to avoid close call errors and said that it was better for the 3rd umpire to make the decision.

“ICC should get rid of the soft signal and let the 3rd umpire who has all the technology make the decision when the on-field umpires send it upstairs, all the controversy is always around the soft signal given,” Ben Stokes said.

The ICC tweaked the soft signal process — conclusive evidence was no longer required to overturn on-field calls, meaning third umpires essentially made the final decision.