The International Cricket Council (ICC) is pleased with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) preparations for the forthcoming renowned competition, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials presented a full briefing to the International Cricket Council (ICC), noting that all stadium upgrades are on track and would be finished in time for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will take place in February-March of next year.

Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB’s chief, provided this guarantee during a critical ICC meeting. As Pakistan prepares to host the coveted ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, the PCB is working tirelessly to ensure that everything is in place in time for what will be a watershed moment in the country.

PCB chief invites officials from participating teams to come to Pakistan to check on preparations

Even the PCB president has invited ICC members to visit Pakistan and view the preparations firsthand, expressing confidence in their ability to present a world-class tournament. The host cities for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are said to be Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, with the tournament running from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

The official itinerary for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 has yet to be revealed, but Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi have been confirmed as venues for some of the most entertaining cricket action during the 50-over showcase event.

India’s participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 still not confirmed

The ICC and PCB, however, continue to be concerned about India’s participation in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to confirm the Indian cricket team’s visit to Pakistan for the mega tournament.

The BCCI maintained that the Indian government will make the final decision on India’s visit to Pakistan. However, to allay fears and encourage India’s participation, the PCB allegedly proposed facilitating Team India’s return to Delhi or Chandigarh following each Champions Trophy 2025 play in Pakistan.

BCCI quickly denied receiving any such offer, which further complicated the situation. The BCCI’s firm stance on not sending their team to Pakistan could potentially spoil the entire tournament.

If no agreement is achieved and India withdraws from the next Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB, the ICC, and all other participating boards will suffer enormous financial losses. India’s large fan base and effect on broadcasting revenue make it critical for financial success.

The absence of India will significantly limit viewership, sponsorship, and overall interest, creating a scenario in which the Champions Trophy 2025 may fail to achieve expectations. However, the PCB is hopeful that a solution can be reached, while the ICC continues to closely monitor the situation.

