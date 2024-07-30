The ICC is reportedly very impressed by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) calm behavior despite the threat of India pulling out from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. Pakistan is the host of the ICC event which will be the first event that the country has hosted since the 1996 World Cup.

The competition will begin on February 19 and end with the final in Lahore on March 9. The final will have a reserve day on March 10. Teams eligible to compete in the event include Pakistan, England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and India.

However, the issue remains about the Indian team’s unwillingness to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Similarly, India had refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup last year, which resulted in India’s matches being shifted to Sri Lanka.

The PCB has questioned India’s unwillingness to travel to Pakistan to play in the event, claiming that if other teams have no problems, India should not either. Throughout the process, they have maintained their position as the tournament’s official hosts.

ICC surprised by PCB’s confidence in hosting Champions Trophy despite India potentially withdrawing

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed amazement at Pakistan’s unshakeable confidence in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The ICC is surprised that the PCB has no contingency plan in place, given the BCCI’s likelihood of withdrawing from the event. If India decides not to travel to Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board will have no alternative venue possibilities.

According to sources, the ICC considered additional destinations like as the UAE or Sri Lanka, but nothing formal has been announced as of yet. There has been no discussion with the respective boards as of yet. The BCCI has always stated that playing cricket in Pakistan is entirely up to the government, and they will comply with any directives issued.

Reportedly, BCCI had requested the ICC to chalk out a hybrid model plan for the tournament. This was the agenda of the meeting which was held in Colombo between July 19 and 22 in Colombo. Though nothing conclusive resulted from the meeting, BCCI’s chance to send the Indian team to Pakistan to play in the tournament looks very slim.

