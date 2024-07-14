The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly kneeled under the pressure of the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) and is mulling shifting the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to a hybrid model from Pakistan to accommodate the Indian team.

Pakistan is the official host of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which returns to the calendar after an 8-year absence. The last edition of the Champions Trophy took place in 2017, with Pakistan emerging as victors after defeating arch-rivals India in the final at The Oval in London.

The eight-nation Champions Trophy is set to be staged in Pakistan in February and March next year. It will be Pakistan’s first big cricket event since hosting the 1996 World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka.

Earlier this week, ANI reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will request that the International Cricket Council (ICC) use a hybrid model for the event, with matches held in either Dubai or Sri Lanka.

However, the PCB is opposed to any hybrid arrangement and insists on hosting the full event in Pakistan. Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has constantly reiterated this position. The PCB is anticipated to make a strong case for its position at the ICC conference.

Pakistan has reportedly designated Lahore as the location for all of India’s matches to make travel easier for the team and fans. The competition’s fixtures, slated to run from February 19 to March 9, will be revealed later.

Last year, Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup, but India, who won the tournament, played all of their matches in Sri Lanka using a ‘hybrid model’.

Pakistan set to lose a semi-final and a final of the Champions Trophy if ICC agrees to BCCI’s demand of hybrid model

India has raised reservations about traveling to Pakistan for the event. While the BCCI has not issued any public statements, they have expressed their concerns to media outlets several times.

According to sources, India’s hesitancy has raised concerns with the ICC, pushing them to consider alternate arrangements. This will be a major topic during the ICC’s annual conference in Colombo from July 19 to 22, when they will explore the prospect of staging the event in a country other than Pakistan.

There was also a discussion about keeping Pakistan and India in separate groups, but Pakistan’s proposed schedule places them in Group A with traditional rivals, Bangladesh and New Zealand. Group B includes Australia, Afghanistan, England, and South Africa.

As per Cricket Pakistan, during the meeting, India would be requested to confirm its involvement in Pakistan. The BCCI is anticipated to note the requirement for government consent, potentially leading to discussions about a hybrid model with the UAE as a co-host.

The Indian government rarely provides written refusals or justifications for its choices, increasing concerns that India’s last-minute withdrawal could compromise the event.

Chartered flights will be arranged for the teams’ transportation. If India goes forward with the event under the hybrid concept, Pakistan may miss out on hosting the semi-finals and final.

As a result, the International Criminal Court is developing contingency preparations. The ICC meeting’s agenda includes a budget for hosting the tournament in another country in addition to Pakistan.

