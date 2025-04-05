Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals will be taking on each other in the 18th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The game will be played on Saturday (April 5) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

PBKS have started their season in a strong fashion, winning their first two games in a convincing manner. They began their season with an 11-run win over Gujarat Titans before beating Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Unlike PBKS, RR have struggled with consistency so far. Their season started with back-to-back losses. They lost their opening game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad before going down against reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

RR finally opened their account with a win over Chennai Super Kings in their last game and will be looking to make the most of the winning momentum.

PBKS vs RR Match preview and prediction – Match 18, IPL 2025:

PBKS vs RR Match Information:

Match PBKS vs RR Match 18, IPL 2025 Date & Time 5 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

PBKS vs RR: Pitch & Weather Report:

The average first innings total at the venue is close to 170 runs. So, anything above 180-190 while batting first will be a good total. Last season, the venue witnessed only two 180-plus totals in first innings. Since the venue started hosting T20s in 2022, only two 200-plus totals have been scored in 28 T20s.

PBKS vs RR Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction for rain in Mullanpur during the match day.

The temperature is expected to hover in mid 20s during the match.

PBKS vs RR: Head-to-Head Record

Out of the 28 games between the two teams so far, PBKS have won 12 while RR have won 16.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost PBKS 28 12 16 RR 28 16 12

PBKS vs RR: Squads

PBKS Squad:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

RR Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Akash Madhwal

PBKS vs RR: Probable Playing XIs:

PBKS Playing 11 with impact player:

Priyansh Arya

Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Shreyas Iyer (c)

Shashank Singh

Marcus Stoinis

Glenn Maxwell

Suryansh Shedge

Marco Jansen

Lockie Ferguson

Yuzvendra Chahal

Arshdeep Singh

Nehal Wadhera/Harpreet Brar

RR Playing 11 with impact player:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson (c & wk)

Nitish Rana

Riyan Parag

Dhruv Jurel

Shimron Hetmyer

Wanindu Hasaranga

Jofra Archer

Maheesh Theekshana

Sandeep Sharma

Tushar Deshpande

Kumar Kartikeya

Key Players to Watch:

PBKS:

Prabhsimran Singh

Shreyas Iyer

Nehal Wadhera

Arshdeep Singh

Yuzvendra Chahal

RR:

Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Riyan Parag

Wanindu Hasaranga

Jofra Archer

PBKS vs RR Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for PBKS in the match: Prabhsimran Singh or Shreyas Iyer

Who will score the most runs for RR in the match: Sanju Samson or Riyan Parag

PBKS vs RR Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for PBKS in the match: Yuzvendra Chahal or Glenn Maxwell

Who will pick the most wickets for RR in the match: Wanindu Hasaranga or Jofra Archer

PBKS vs RR Match Prediction for Match 18, IPL 2025:

Considering the current form, PBKS will be the favourites and are expected to beat RR in the forthcoming game.