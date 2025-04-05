Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals will be taking on each other in the 18th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The game will be played on Saturday (April 5) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
PBKS have started their season in a strong fashion, winning their first two games in a convincing manner. They began their season with an 11-run win over Gujarat Titans before beating Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.
Unlike PBKS, RR have struggled with consistency so far. Their season started with back-to-back losses. They lost their opening game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad before going down against reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders.
RR finally opened their account with a win over Chennai Super Kings in their last game and will be looking to make the most of the winning momentum.
PBKS vs RR Match preview and prediction – Match 18, IPL 2025:
PBKS vs RR Match Information:
|Match
|PBKS vs RR Match 18, IPL 2025
|Date & Time
|5 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST)
|Venue
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
|Tournament
|Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025)
|Live Streaming and live telecast
|JioHotstar and Star Sports
PBKS vs RR: Pitch & Weather Report:
The average first innings total at the venue is close to 170 runs. So, anything above 180-190 while batting first will be a good total. Last season, the venue witnessed only two 180-plus totals in first innings. Since the venue started hosting T20s in 2022, only two 200-plus totals have been scored in 28 T20s.
PBKS vs RR Weather Conditions:
- There is no prediction for rain in Mullanpur during the match day.
- The temperature is expected to hover in mid 20s during the match.
PBKS vs RR: Head-to-Head Record
Out of the 28 games between the two teams so far, PBKS have won 12 while RR have won 16.
|Team
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Matches Lost
|PBKS
|28
|12
|16
|RR
|28
|16
|12
PBKS vs RR: Squads
PBKS Squad:
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
RR Squad:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Akash Madhwal
PBKS vs RR: Probable Playing XIs:
PBKS Playing 11 with impact player:
- Priyansh Arya
- Prabhsimran Singh (wk)
- Shreyas Iyer (c)
- Shashank Singh
- Marcus Stoinis
- Glenn Maxwell
- Suryansh Shedge
- Marco Jansen
- Lockie Ferguson
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Arshdeep Singh
- Nehal Wadhera/Harpreet Brar
RR Playing 11 with impact player:
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Sanju Samson (c & wk)
- Nitish Rana
- Riyan Parag
- Dhruv Jurel
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Wanindu Hasaranga
- Jofra Archer
- Maheesh Theekshana
- Sandeep Sharma
- Tushar Deshpande
- Kumar Kartikeya
Key Players to Watch:
PBKS:
- Prabhsimran Singh
- Shreyas Iyer
- Nehal Wadhera
- Arshdeep Singh
- Yuzvendra Chahal
RR:
- Sanju Samson
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Riyan Parag
- Wanindu Hasaranga
- Jofra Archer
PBKS vs RR Best Batsman Prediction
Who will score the most runs for PBKS in the match: Prabhsimran Singh or Shreyas Iyer
Who will score the most runs for RR in the match: Sanju Samson or Riyan Parag
PBKS vs RR Best Bowler Prediction
Who will pick the most wickets for PBKS in the match: Yuzvendra Chahal or Glenn Maxwell
Who will pick the most wickets for RR in the match: Wanindu Hasaranga or Jofra Archer
PBKS vs RR Match Prediction for Match 18, IPL 2025:
Considering the current form, PBKS will be the favourites and are expected to beat RR in the forthcoming game.