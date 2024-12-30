The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 wasn’t just a tournament; it was a celebration of cricket on a global stage. Co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies from June 4 to June 30, this iconic event united fans worldwide with an unforgettable month of high-stakes action. With an astounding 2.6 billion viewers, the tournament etched its name into cricketing history.

A Final to Remember



For Indian cricket fans, the 2024 T20 World Cup will always hold a special place. It ended a 13-year drought for an ICC trophy, with the final on June 30 providing an electrifying showdown between India and South Africa.

The match recorded a peak viewership of 5.3 crore on Disney+ Hotstar, just shy of the 5.9 crore peak set during the India-Australia ODI World Cup final in November 2023. Yet, the T20 final stood out for its sustained engagement. Experts noted that viewership consistently hovered between 4 and 4.5 crore for extended periods, reflecting the thrilling nature of the contest. Even the post-match ceremony retained millions of viewers, with viewership ranging between 2.5 and 3 crore.

Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President at Elara Capital, remarked:

“There was a longer timeframe of having 4 to 4.5 crore viewers, which wasn’t there in the India-Australia final match played last year.”

Digital Engagement Reaches New Heights

This year’s T20 World Cup shattered records for digital engagement. According to research from a VPN provider, the tournament reached a staggering 2.6 billion viewers globally, setting a new record for digital engagement. Fans watched, shared, and discussed the matches like never before, generating an astonishing 16.9 billion video views—a 158% increase from the 2022 edition in Australia.



The 2024 T20 World Cup shattered records in the digital space, with Disney+ Hotstar playing a crucial role. Its peak concurrent viewership of 5.3 crore during the final reinforced the tournament’s position as one of the most-watched cricket events in history.

Google search trends mirrored the excitement, with the tournament achieving a peak of 3.3 million searches in June. The event captivated not just South Asia but also countries like Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Canada.

The digital engagement numbers were equally impressive. Fans generated 16.9 billion video views—a 158% increase from the 2022 edition—highlighting cricket’s growing appeal in the digital era.

A Unique Blend of Tradition and Innovation



The co-hosting arrangement brought a fresh dimension to the tournament. The United States attracted a newer audience, blending the novelty of U.S.-based matches with the fervor of South Asian cricket fans. This combination made the T20 World Cup a truly global event, appealing to traditional and emerging markets alike.

Breaking New Ground



The semifinal between India and Australia on June 24 drew significant attention, peaking at 3.9 crore viewers. While the ODI World Cup final retains the highest-ever peak viewership record of 5.9 crore, the T20 World Cup final demonstrated a critical trend: sustained engagement. Fans remained deeply invested throughout, making the tournament a landmark event.

A Legacy to Cherish

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 wasn’t just a cricket tournament—it was a phenomenon. Combining thrilling matches, unprecedented viewership, and record-breaking digital engagement, it showcased the unifying power of the sport. This event will not only be remembered for its moments on the field but also for redefining cricket’s reach and impact on a global scale.