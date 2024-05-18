Being one of the future star powers in the WWE, Tiffany Stratton was one of the favorites to win the Queen of the Rung tournament. Last week, she confirmed her place in the quarterfinals by defeating Candice LeRae and she was then set to face Bianca Belair on this week’s Smackdown. However, there had been doubts over the match still being intact on the match card due to a social media post.

The controversy happened after Tiffany Stratton posted a now-deleted video on her Instagram story, where she was seen slapping Jade Cargill with a background voiceover saying “Black bi***,” while Bianca Belair watched. Fans quickly spotted the racism surrounding the post and they started complaining against it. In some of those, WWE head honcho Triple H was tagged as well.

Tiffany Stratton could have been fired due to the video situation

While the initial reports claimed that Tiffany Stratton didn’t suffer any backlash, backstage due to the incident, it became much more serious as time progressed. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was informed that someone less important than The Center of the Universe would have instantly been fired given the seriousness of the situation,

”Fans started going crazy calling it racist and she took it down. Basically, if this was someone who wasn’t a star they’d be fired instantly. Lots of fans sent the video on X to Paul Levesque so it was a pretty significant situation.”

Previous reports affirmed that Tiffany Stratton didn’t face the fallout from the racist video and she was scheduled to compete as part of the Queen of The Ring tournament on SmackDown this week. But she ended up losing against Bianca Belair which could be due to the fan backlash that’s still stemming on social media.

Several sources also informed that Tiffany Stratton is not facing any internal trouble regarding this video incident and that she has only received universal praise from the management and other talents since joining the mainstay scene. Her status within the company remains unchanged and the video hasn’t possibly damaged her status for the officials. But we expect a better reflection of the scenario through her future booking on Smackdown.