ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played in India and Sri Lanka and the final will be played at a neutral venue, in case Pakistan qualifies. This was stated by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi after a mutual agreement was reached with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The official statement on the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy was just given by the International Cricket Council (ICC). In addition to confirming that the event will use a hybrid model, the international cricket organization also disclosed what will happen to the other ICC competitions.

Matches between India and Pakistan hosted by either nation at ICC Events during the 2024–2027 rights cycle will take place at a neutral location, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In addition, aside from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, this will also apply to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, which India will host, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which India and Sri Lanka will host.

Final of T20 World Cup 2026…: Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi

This implies that the hybrid concept will also be used for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. However, if both India and Pakistan go to the final, this leads many to conjecture regarding the location of the tournament’s final.

Mohsin Naqvi, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), was questioned about it. The head of the governing organization responded by saying that if both bitter rivals go to the T20 World Cup 2026 final, the match will take place at a neutral location.

“Final of T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at a neutral venue in case Pakistan qualifies in the final,” Naqvi told reporters.

Mohsin Naqvi gives update on the upgradation work on three stadiums

In addition, Mohsin Naqvi gave an update on the stadium upgrades for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, stating that all of the work will be finished in January. Additionally, he declared that the tri-series would be played in Karachi instead of Test matches against the West Indies.

He added: “Upgradation work of National Cricket Stadium Karachi will be completed in January. Karachi will not host a Test series against West Indies. Karachi will host matches of Tri-series including Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand.”

Mohsin Naqvi also disclosed that following the Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board intends to construct a five-star hotel next to Karachi’s National Cricket Stadium. The opening ceremony of the tournament, which is being hosted in Karachi, was also alluded to by the board chairman.

The official schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is yet to come, but recently, media reports suggested that the tournament will begin on 19th February. The India vs Pakistan match in the tournament will be played on 23rd February at a neutral venue, either in Dubai or Colombo.

