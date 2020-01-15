ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Squad, Schedule and where to watch

Indian cricket teams can bring many ICC trophies home in 2020. This year the senior ICC tournament chain will start from Women’s T20 World Cup and will end on Men’s T20 World Cup tournament. But before this, the youngsters will also play the ICC U-19 World Cup Trophy.

Priyam Garg will lead the U-19 Indian team

ICC U-19 World Cup will be a 24-day tournament and will be hosted in South Africa. In total, 16 teams will participate, among which 11 are full-time members and five have qualified. Sixteen teams are split into four groups. India is placed in Group A with first-time qualifier Japan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super League stage.

India is the most successful team in this tournament with the leaders of Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand and Prithvi Shaw. Now, Priyam Garg has the responsibility and also the chance to lead the team to victory.

Groups:

Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan

Group B: Australia, England, West Indies, Nigeria

Group C: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Scotland

Group D: Afghanistan, South Africa, UAE, Canada

Live Telecast:

Hotstar, Willow TV, SuperSport, Now TV, Sky Go, Foxtel Sports, OSN Play, Wavo, ESPN, Foxtel NOW, Fan Pass

TV Broadcast – Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD, Star Sports Hindi/HD

Complete Schedule:

Date: January 17, 2020

Match: South Africa U19 vs Afghanistan U19, 1st Match, Group D

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Date: January 18, 2020

Match: Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 2nd Match, Group C

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Date: January 18, 2020

Match: New Zealand U19 vs Japan U19, 3rd Match, Group A

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

Date: January 18, 2020

Match: United Arab Emirates U19 vs Canada U19, 4th Match, Group D

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: January 18, 2020

Match: Australia U19 vs West Indies U19, 5th Match, Group B

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Date: January 19, 2020

Match: India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 7th Match, Group A

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: January 19, 2020

Match: Pakistan U19 vs Scotland U19, 6th Match, Group C

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

Date: January 20, 2020

Match: England U19 vs West Indies U19, 8th Match, Group B

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Date: January 20, 2020

Match: Australia U19 vs Nigeria U19, 9th Match, Group B

Venue: Country Club B Field, Kimberley

Date: January 21, 2020

Match: Bangladesh U19 vs Scotland U19, 10th Match, Group C

Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

Date: January 21, 2020

Match: India U19 vs Japan U19, 11th Match, Group A

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: January 22, 2020

Match: New Zealand U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 15th Match, Group A

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: January 22, 2020

Match: Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 14th Match, Group C

Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

Date: January 22, 2020

Match: Afghanistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 13th Match, Group D

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

Date: January 22, 2020

Match: South Africa U19 vs Canada U19, 12th Match, Group D

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Date: January 23, 2020

Match: Australia U19 vs England U19, 16th Match, Group B

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Date: January 23, 2020

Match: West Indies U19 vs Nigeria U19, 17th Match, Group B

Venue: Country Club B Field, Kimberley

Date: January 24, 2020

Match: India U19 vs New Zealand U19, 20th Match, Group A

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: January 24, 2020

Match: Afghanistan U19 vs Canada U19, 19th Match, Group D

Venue: North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom

Date: January 24, 2020

Match: Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 18th Match, Group C

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Date: January 25, 2020

Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs Japan U19, 21st Match, Group A

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

Date: January 25, 2020

Match: Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19, 22nd Match, Group C

Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

Date: January 25, 2020

Match: South Africa U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 23rd Match, Group D

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: January 25, 2020

Match: England U19 vs Nigeria U19, 24th Match, Group B

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Date: January 27, 2020

Match: Plate Quarter-Final 2

Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

Date: January 27, 2020

Match: Plate Quarter-Final 1

Venue: North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom

Date: January 28, 2020

Match: Super League Quarter-Final 1

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Date: January 28, 2020

Match: Plate Quarter-Final 3

Venue: North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom

Date: January 28, 2020

Match: Plate Quarter-Final 4

Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

Date: January 29, 2020

Match: Super League Quarter-Final 2

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Date: January 30, 2020

Match: Plate Semi-Final 2

Venue: North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom

Date: January 30, 2020

Match: Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1

Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

Date: January 30, 2020

Match: Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

Date: January 30, 2020

Match: Super League Quarter-Final 3

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Date: January 31, 2020

Match: Super League Quarter-Final 4

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Date: January 31, 2020

Match: Plate Semi-Final 2

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Date: February 01, 2020

Match: 13th Place Playoff

Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

Date: February 01, 2020

Match: 15th Place Playoff

Venue: North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom

Date: February 01, 2020

Match: 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 1

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Date: February 02, 2020

Match: 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 2

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

Date: February 02, 2020

Match: 11th Place Playoff

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Date: February 03, 2020

Match: Plate Final

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Date: February 04, 2020

Match: Super League Semi-Final 1

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Date: February 05, 2020

Match: 7th Place Playoff

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Date: February 06, 2020

Match: Super League Semi-Final 2

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Date: February 07, 2020

Match: 5th Place Playoff

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Date: February 08, 2020

Match: 3rd Place Playoff

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Date: February 03, 2020

Match: Final

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Squads:

India: Priyam Garg (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

Afghanistan: Farhan Zakhil (c), Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Fazal Haque, Imran Mir, Jamshid Miralikhil, Abid Mohammadi, Ishaq Mohammadi (wk), Asif Musazai, Abdul Rahman, Abdullah Taniwal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Zohaib Zamankhil

Australia: Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Lachlan Hearne, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans

Bangladesh: Akbar Ali (c), Towhid Hridoy (vc), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Murad, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin

Canada: Ashtan Deosammy (c), Harmandeep Singh Bedi, Benjamin Calitz, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Gurjot Gosal, Rishiv Joshi, Muhammad Kamal, Akhil Kumar, Nicholas Manohar, Mihir Patel, Randhir Sandhu, Eshan Sensarma, Raqib Shamsudeen, Ayush Verma, Udaybir Walia

England: George Balderson (c), Kasey Aldridge, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Jordan Cox, Scott Currie, Blake Cullen, Harry Duke, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jack Haynes, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Hamidullah Qadri, Sam Young

Japan: Marcus Thurgate (c, wk), Neel Date (vc), Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate

New Zealand: Jesse Tashkoff (c), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Rhys Mariu, William O’Rourke, Ben Pomare, Quinn Sunde, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Oliver White

Nigeria: Sylvester Okpe (c), Mohammed Taiwo (vc), Rasheed Abolarin, Peter Aho, Miracle Akhigbe, Shehu Audu, Oche Boniface, Isaac Danladi, Miracle Ikaige, Akhere Isesele, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Samuel Mba, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh

Pakistan: Rohail Nazir (c, wk), Haider Ali (vc), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Aamir Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Huraira, Tahir Hussain, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Shehzad

Scotland: Angus Guy (c), Daniel Cairns, Jamie Cairns, Jasper Davidson, Ben Davidson, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Callum Grant, Rory Hanley, Tom Mackintosh, Durness Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Liam Naylor, Charlie Pee, Kess Sajjad, Uzzair Shah

South Africa: Bryce Parsons (c), Khanya Cotani (vc), Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Jack Lees, Andrew Louw, Levert Manje, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheku Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren

Sri Lanka: Nipun Dhananjaya (C), Kamil Mishara, Navod Paranawithana, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ravindu de Silva, Sonal Dinusha, Mohamed Shamaz, Thaveesha Abhishek, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ashain Daniel, Dilum Sudeera, Dilshan Madushanka, Amshi de Silva, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Matheesha Pathirana

United Arab Emirates: Aryan Lakra (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chathiyan Dashan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Osama Hassan, Palaniappan Meiyappan, Rishabh Mukherjee, Ali Naseer, Wasi Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Akasha Tahir, Ansh Tandon

West Indies: Kimani Melius (c), Kelvon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Nyeem Young

Zimbabwe: Dion Myers (c), Wesley Madhevere (vc), Emmanuel Bawa, Privilege Chesa, Gareth Chirawu, Ahmed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Samuel Ruwisi, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete