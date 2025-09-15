From September 30 to November 2, stadiums in India and Sri Lanka will host the world’s premier international women’s cricket tournament. Eight of the strongest teams will compete for the title and $4,480,000 prize money. The commercial success and spectator interest in the upcoming world championship matches confirm that women’s cricket has finally emerged from the shadow of men’s championships.

The ICC Women’s Cup Cricket 2025 means packed stands, record betting volumes, and unpredictable matches. Only by reviewing statistics and analytics can one determine the favorites in the title race and the main tournament dark horse.

Team roster overview: star players and young talents

Australia: a balance of experience and youth

The Australian national team, seven-time world champions, arrive as the clear favorites. Alyssa Healy, as captain, along with Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry, form the team’s core.

In Australia’s squad, there was a place for several young talents. Georgia Voll had a brilliant season, establishing herself as an excellent opener. Phoebe Litchfield’s progress is also impressive — the left-handed batter who made her WBBL debut at just 16. Now 22, she has the chance to prove herself at the national team level.

India: home advantage factor

As tournament hosts, India could cause a sensation under their star captain, Harmanpreet Kaur. The biggest surprise in the Women in Blue roster is the absence of Shafali Verma due to a dip in form. Her spot has been taken by Pratika Rawal, who has formed a strong opening partnership with Smriti Mandhana.

India’s lineup may also see Kranti Gaud shine — a right-arm medium pacer with impressive stats, along with Shree Charani, who can bring more variation to the spin attack.

England: squad losses and a new coach

England will head into the tournament without the powerful trio of Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier, and Alice Davidson-Richards. This decision was driven by the lack of opportunity to field an additional spinner. On the positive side, bowler Sarah Glenn returns to the squad, while Charlotte Edwards will make her ICC debut as England’s head coach.

The tournament will also be a challenge for Alice Capsey, who has already debuted for the England national team, showcasing resilience and solid performances.

Pakistan: betting on youth

Pakistan relies on young talents, including all-round bowler Fatima Sana, to improve its results. One of the main highlights of the ICC squad is Eyman Fatima, who has no experience playing as a batter but made a successful T20I debut in Ireland and has the potential to progress further.

Bangladesh: focus on the U19 generation

Bangladesh has also put its faith in youth, expecting progress from the leaders of the U19 team. Among the experienced players, batter Rubya Haider stands out, having represented the national side in six T20I tournaments.

The final Bangladesh squad also includes rising cricket stars Nishita Akter Nishi and Sumaiya Akter, who shone at the U19 World Cup earlier in January.

South Africa: lack of depth in attack

South Africa boasts a well-organized team with consistent results, but the lack of depth in their attack and the shortage of pace options could prove problematic. When it comes to the team’s leaders, it is worth mentioning Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, and Chloe Tryon.

One to watch is 17-year-old Karabo Meso, who has the potential to step in for Sinalo Jafta. The talented wicketkeeper already has two U19 World Cups under her belt and looks ready to debut at the national team level. Another promising name is young all-rounder Miané Smit.

New Zealand: banking on the top order

New Zealand has strengthened its coaching setup with batting consultant Craig McMillan. The team focuses on its top order, with Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, and Amelia Kerr expected to lead from the front. If the top order delivers consistently, New Zealand could emerge as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises.

Sri Lanka: weak middle order and unstable spin attack

The leading star player in Sri Lanka’s lineup is Chamari Athapaththu. She has top batting statistics in major international tournaments. At the same time, there are some big questions surrounding the middle order and spin attack.

Tournament prediction

Australia remains the most decorated side, with seven World Cup titles to its name and the status of reigning champions. England, with four titles, reached the final at the last ICC event, though their most recent triumph dates back to 2017.

New Zealand has also achieved success on the world stage, notably in 2000 when White Ferns stunned the cricketing world by clinching the title from New Zealand in a final decided by just 4 runs. This year, they once again have the potential to emerge as the tournament’s ultimate dark horse.

India has been strengthened by young debutants who have performed excellently in the WPL, adding depth and variety to the national team’s lineup. Women in Blue have the support of their home crowd and excellent spinners who are well adapted to local conditions. The pairing of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana provides stability at the top of the order. The inclusion of Sneh Rana in the squad has strengthened the spin attack and opened up new tactical options for the coaching staff. These factors combined explain why Women in Blue can make a breakthrough by challenging Australia and England.

Sri Lanka missed out on the last World Cup, but thanks to a strong attack and the talent of its coach, the team made a comeback to prove itself among the cricket elite.

South Africa has earned its status as a rising power on the international stage thanks to its steady progress. The ICC 2025 may be its breakthrough. Pakistan and Bangladesh are ambitious contenders who have earned their right to be among the best through qualifying matches.

Odds for the first tournament matches

Odds for the first tournament matches, as analyzed by 1xBet, indicate that India, Australia, and England have excellent chances of starting the tournament with a victory. The most unpredictable clash is Bangladesh against Pakistan.

1xBet odds for the first round

Match Odds W1 Odds W2 Favorite India vs Sri Lanka 1.202 4.055 India Australia vs New Zealand 1.171 4.44 Australia Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2.658 1.422 Pakistan England vs RSA 1.262 3.49 England

Based on the tournament regulations, the top 4 squads will advance to the playoffs. After analyzing the team rosters and odds for the first round, we can predict that Australia, India, and England are the most likely contenders, while New Zealand and South Africa will compete for the fourth spot.

Bangladesh can surprise with their strong spin attack and disciplined approach, while Pakistan’s strength lies in their well-structured middle order, which could tilt the balance against more renowned opponents. Sri Lanka’s spin aggression and the brilliance of their star player, Chamari Athapaththu, pose a genuine threat even to the top national teams.

At the start of the championship, Australia appears to be the main favorite. It has a balanced lineup, a long history of victories, and the status of the reigning champion. The odds on 1xBet also confirm this prediction. Cricket fans should pay attention to the odds to understand the balance of power.

