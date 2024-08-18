ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 schedule and groups were announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) today, August 18, 2024. Malaysia will play hosts of the tournament for the second time.

Sixteen teams from around the world will compete in the 41-match event, which will reveal the future stars of women’s cricket over 15 days from January 18 to February 2, 2025.

In addition to these intriguing events, 16 warm-up matches will be contested from January 13 to 16, in preparation for the main event.

The second edition of this fascinating competition follows a great debut in South Africa in 2023, where India defeated England by seven wickets in a dramatic final to become the first-ever winner.

ICC CEO, Geoff Allardice said: “We are delighted to announce the schedule for the second edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and bringing an ICC event of this stature to Malaysia for the first time since the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2008.

This is a special event to the ICC and forms an important part of our Global Growth Strategy of raising the profile of women’s cricket and further growing the game around the world. It is also a unique opportunity to introduce our vast global audiences to the future stars of the sport.

We look forward to building on the success from the foundation laid at the inaugural event in South Africa in 2023. We wish all the teams the very best of luck in their preparation and to the Malaysian Cricket Association in organising the event.”

It will also be Malaysia’s debut in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, as well as Samoa’s first appearance in an ICC World Cup event. Malaysia will now be the sole host of the World Cup, following Thailand’s withdrawal as co-host.

ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Groups

The 16 teams in the tournament have been divided into four groups each. Group A features India (A1), West Indies (A2), Sri Lanka (A3), and Malaysia (A4), and they will play their matches at Bayuemas Oval in Selangor.

Group B has England (B1), Pakistan (B2), Ireland (B3), and USA (B4) and this group’s venue will be Dato’ Dr. Harjit Singh Johor Cricket Academy (JCA Oval), Johor.

Group C features New Zealand (C1), South Africa (C2), Africa’s Qualifier (C3), and Samoa (C4) and they will play their matches at Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak. And finally, Group D has Australia (D1), Bangladesh (D2), Asia’s Qualifier (D3), and Scotland (D4) and their matches will be played at UKM YSD Oval in Selangor.

ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 schedule

The tournament will begin with six matches on January 18, with England facing Ireland and Pakistan facing the USA in Group B at Johor. New Zealand will meet South Africa, while debutants Samoa will face Africa’s qualifier in Group C at Sarawak.

On the same day, Australia will play Scotland, and Bangladesh will face Asia’s Qualifier in Group D at Selangor. After the group round, the teams will advance to the Super Six stage, which begins on January 25. The Super Six stage will be divided into two groups of six teams each, with the semi-finals determined by the results of those groups.

If India qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play in the second semi-final on January 31. India will face the West Indies on January 19 at Bayuemas Oval in Group A. On the same day, hosts Malaysia will face Sri Lanka on the same ground.

A reserve day has also been scheduled for all knockout fixtures with February 1 serving as a reserve day for both semifinals while the final has a reserve day on February 3.

ICC WOMEN’S U19 T20 WORLD CUP 2025 FIXTURES

January 18: Australia v Scotland, UKM YSD Oval

January 18: England v Ireland, JCA Oval, Johor

January 18: Samoa v Africa Qualifier, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 18: Bangladesh v Asia Qualifier, UKM YSD Oval

January 18: Pakistan v USA, JCA Oval, Johor

January 18: New Zealand v South Africa, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 19: Sri Lanka v Malaysia, Bayuemas Oval

January 19: India v West Indies, Bayuemas Oval

January 20: Australia v Bangladesh, UKM YSD Oval

January 20: Ireland v USA, JCA Oval, Johor

January 20: New Zealand v Africa Qualifier, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 20: Scotland v Asia Qualifier, UKM YSD Oval

January 20: England v Pakistan, JCA Oval, Johor

January 20: South Africa v Samoa, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Bayuemas Oval

January 21: India v Malaysia, Bayuemas Oval

January 22: Bangladesh v Scotland, UKM YSD Oval

January 22: England v USA, JCA Oval, Johor

January 22: New Zealand v Samoa, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 22: Australia v Asia Qualifier, UKM YSD Oval

January 22: Pakistan v Ireland, JCA Oval, Johor

January 22: South Africa v Africa Qualifier, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 23: Malaysia v West Indies, Bayuemas Oval

January 23: India v Sri Lanka, Bayuemas Oval

January 24: B4 v C4, JCA Oval, Johor

January 24: A4 v D4, JCA Oval, Johor

January 25: Super Six – B2 v C3, UKM YSD Oval

January 25: Super Six – B1 v C2, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 25: Super Six – A3 v D1, UKM YSD Oval

January 25: Super Six – C1 v B3, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 26: Super Six – A2 v D3, Bayuemas Oval

January 26: Super Six – A1 v D2, Bayuemas Oval

January 27: Super Six – B1 v C3, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 28: Super Six – A3 v D2, Bayuemas Oval

January 28: Super Six – C1 v B2, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 28: Super Six – A1 v D3, Bayuemas Oval

January 29: Super Six – C2 v B3, UKM YSD Oval

January 29: Super Six – A2 v D1, UKM YSD Oval

January 31: Semifinal 1, Bayuemas Oval

January 31: Semifinal 2, Bayuemas Oval

February 2: Final, Bayuemas Oval

