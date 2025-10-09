The 10th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be played between India and South Africa. The contest will take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Thursday (October 8).

With two wins from as many games, India will look to extend their winning start. They are currently at the third spot in the points table and can move to the top of the table with a win over South Africa.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side began its campaign with a hard-fought 59-run win over Sri Lanka. In their second match, India beat Pakistan by 88 runs after scoring 247.

On the other hand, South Africa are at the fifth spot in the points table with one loss and one win. Their campaign began with a 10-wicket defeat against England where they were all out for just 69 runs. They bounced back in style in the second match and thrashed New Zealand by 6 wickets to open their account.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 10: India vs South Africa Match Preview

Match India vs South Africa Date October 9, 2025 Time 03:00 PM IST Venue Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Tournament ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

India vs South Africa- Weather Report:

The start of the match could be delayed due to rain or wet outfield. The weather forecast has predicted a 40 percent chance of rain around 3 PM when the game is scheduled to start. However, the entire match is unlikely to be affected by rain. The temperature is expected to hover between 20-30 degree Celsius.

India vs South Africa- Pitch report:

The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. The venue has hosted five Women’s ODIs so far and not one since 2014. The last men’s ODI took place at this venue in 2023 when Australia won the match by 10 wickets after bowling out India for just 117 runs.

The pitch is unlikely to be a flat one where batsmen can dominate the proceedings. With the region experiencing rain in recent times, there will be moisture in the air and it is likely to aid the seamers.

India vs South Africa- Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

India vs South Africa- Squads:

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen