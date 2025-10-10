The 11th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be played between New Zealand and Bangladesh. The match will take place on Friday (October 10) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

After losing their first two matches, New Zealand will be desperate to win the upcoming match and open their account in the ongoing tournament. While captain Sophie Devine has led the team from the very front so far, she is yet to guide it to a win. In the first two matches of the tournament, Devine has scored a century and a fifty but both the knocks went in vain.

They began their campaign with an 89-run loss against Australia. Chasing 327 runs, New Zealand were all out for just 237 runs even though Devine scored 112 runs. In the second match against South Africa, Devine impressed again and scored 85 but her team was all out for 231 runs and lost the match by 6 wickets.

Unlike New Zealand, Bangladesh have already opened their account in the tournament. They got off the mark with a brilliant 7-wicket win over Pakistan. In their second match, Bangladesh suffered a four-wicket defeat against England but not before giving their fancied opponents a mighty scare.

Defending a modest total of 180 runs, Bangladesh had England reeling at 78/5 and then 103/6. However, an unbeaten half-century from Heather Knight eventually took England home.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Preview – ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 11

Match New Zealand vs Bangladesh Date October 10, 2025 Time 03:00 PM IST Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Tournament ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

New Zealand vs Bangladesh- Weather Report:

Rain is unlikely to washout the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh. However, the game could face a few interruptions as there is a 10-20 percent chance of rain during the match. The temperature is set to hover in late 20s throughout the match.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh- Pitch report:

Spinners are likely to have the upper hand in the upcoming match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. In recent matches including the ones in the World Cup, the pitch has assisted the spinners more than the batters or the seamers.

In the last game between England and Bangladesh, the spinners picked up 13 of the 16 wickets that fell. The spinners are expected to dominate the proceedings in the upcoming game as well.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh- Predicted Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing

Bangladesh: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla

New Zealand vs Bangladesh- Squads:

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Polly Inglis

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Ritu Moni