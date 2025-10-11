The 12th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be played between England and Sri Lanka. The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday (October 11) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

England will be looking to extend their winning run and reclaim the top spot in the points table. With two wins from as many matches, the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side is currently at the second spot in the points table. A win over Sri Lanka will take them to the top of the points table.

England are coming into this match after an unconvincing win over Bangladesh. Chasing a modest 179, England were reduced to 78/5 and then 103/6 before an unbeaten knock of 79 runs from former captain Heather Knight saved them.

The England batters struggled against the spinners and will have their task cut out in Colombo where the conditions are expected to assist the spinners. At the same time, their spinners are in top form and will be relishing the conditions in Colombo.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are yet to win a match in the ongoing World Cup. They lost their first match of the tournament against India by 59 runs before the match against Australia was washed out. Sri Lanka will look to capitalise on the home advantage by registering a famous win over England.

England vs Sri Lanka Match Preview – ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 12

Match England vs Sri Lanka Date October 11, 2025 Time 03:00 PM IST Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Tournament ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

England vs Sri Lanka – Weather Report:

The weather forecast has predicted a 10-12 percent chance of rain during the match in Colombo. While the match could face minor interruptions, it is unlikely to be washed out. The temperature is set to hover around 28-29 degree Celsius.

England vs Sri Lanka- Pitch report:

The R. Premadasa Stadium has traditionally assisted the spinners and the pitch has behaved in the same manner in the ongoing World Cup too. In the last match played in Colombo, Pakistan had Australia reeling at 76/7 before Beth Mooney’s century propelled the latter to 221 runs. Pakistan’s batters also failed to do well and were all out for just 114. The spinners are likely to dominate the proceedings in the upcoming match too.

England vs Sri Lanka- Predicted Playing XIs:

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera

England vs Sri Lanka – Squads:

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Imesha Dulani