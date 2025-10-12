The 13th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be played between India and Australia. The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday (October 12) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

After the heartbreaking 3-wicket loss at the hands of South Africa in the last game, India will be looking to bounce back. The Women in Blue will have their task cut out against Australia who are the strongest contenders for the World Cup.

The defeat against South Africa ended India’s unbeaten run in the tournament. It also exposed their batting fragility once again. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be eyeing a better show in the upcoming match.

Australia, on the other hand, are still unbeaten in the tournament and will look to continue their streak. Their batting has also not looked very convincing so far. Australia suffered batting collapses in both of their matches and will look to sort out the issue soon.

Just before the start of the World Cup, Australia had defeated India in the three-match ODI series and will be confident of winning the forthcoming match as well.

India vs Australia Match Preview – ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 13

Match India vs Australia Date October 12, 2025 Time 03:00 PM IST Venue ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Tournament ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

India vs Australia – Weather Report:

The weather forecast is very promising for the match. While there are predictions of light rain in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, it is unlikely to disrupt the match. The temperature is expected to hover in 20s.

India vs Australia – Pitch report:

Both batters and bowlers are likely to get assist from the surface at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. The seamers as well as spinners will get enough assistance to make an impact. In the last match at the venue, both India and South Africa suffered batting collapses but managed to finish their innings with a 250-plus total.

India vs Australia- Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani/Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur

Australia: Alyssa Healy (C & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

India vs Australia – Squads:

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll