The 14th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will see South Africa taking on Bangladesh. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday (October 13) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

South Africa will be high on confidence after their impressive win over co-hosts India in their previous outing. After India scored 251 runs, South Africa were reeling at 81/5. However, the likes of Laura Wolvaardt (70), Chloe Tryon (49) and Nadine de Klerk (84*) played impressive knocks to guide their team to a win.

With two wins from three matches, South Africa are currently at the fourth spot in the points table. A win over Bangladesh would take them above India to third spot. South Africa will not only eye a win but also a big win in order to improve their negative net run-rate.

Bangladesh will be starting the match as underdogs. They are coming into this game after two losses and will need something really special to stop the high-flying South Africans. After the 7-wicket win over Pakistan and a spirited performance in the loss against England, Bangladesh suffered a 100-run defeat against New Zealand in their last match.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Preview – ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 14

Match South Africa vs Bangladesh Date October 13, 2025 Time 03:00 PM IST Venue ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Tournament ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

South Africa vs Bangladesh – Weather Report:

Rain is unlikely to have a big impact on the upcoming match between South Africa and Bangladesh. While there is prediction of rain in the afternoon, the weather is likely to clear up as the day progresses.

The start of the match could be delayed but the entire match is unlikely to be washed out. The humidity is likely to be on the higher side with temperature to hover in late 20s.

South Africa vs Bangladesh – Pitch report:

The pitch in Vishakhapatnam is expected to be a belter and the batters are likely to dominate the proceedings. While seamers could get some help with the new in the afternoon, things will be very tough for the bowlers with the passage of time especially at night when dew starts falling.

In the last match played at the venue, Australia pulled off a world record chase against India. Set a target of 331 runs, Australia crossed the finishing line with six balls remaining. The upcoming match is also expected to see a run fest.

South Africa vs Bangladesh- Predicted Playing XIs:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Bangladesh: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

South Africa vs Bangladesh – Squads:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen

Bangladesh: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Fargana Hoque