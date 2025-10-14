Sri Lanka and New Zealand will face each other in the 15th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The match is scheduled to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday (October 14).

Sri Lanka will look to capitalise on the home advantage and register their first win of the tournament in the upcoming match. The Islanders are yet to win a game after three matches. With two defeats and one wash out, they are languishing at the penultimate spot in the points table.

Their campaign started with a 59-run loss against fellow co-hosts India. The second game against Australia was washed out without a ball being bowled before they suffered another crushing 89-run defeat at the hands of England. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side will be desperate to win the upcoming match to keep alive their semifinal chances.

New Zealand, on the other hand, began their campaign with two losses in a row. In their first match of the competition, they suffered an 89-run defeat against Australia before South Africa thrashed them by 6 wickets. New Zealand finally opened their account with a 100-run win over Bangladesh in their last outing.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Preview – ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 15

Match Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Date October 14, 2025 Time 03:00 PM IST Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Tournament ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand – Weather Report:

The weather forecast is not very promising for the upcoming match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. There is a prediction of rain throughout the match. The chance of rain is around 40 percent at the start of the match and rises sharply to around 80 percent by 4 PM.

The start of the match could be delayed due to wet outfield or rain. Even if the entire match is not washed out, a shortened match is highly likely.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand – Pitch report:

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has traditionally assisted spinners and has behaved in the same manner in the ongoing tournament as well. In the last match between England and Sri Lanka, the spinners picked up 14 of the 19 wickets that fell.

The pitch is likely to be slow and it is expected to aid the spinners more. The batters will have to really apply themselves to make an impact.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand – Predicted Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand – Squads:

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Imesha Dulani

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Bree Illing