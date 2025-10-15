The 16th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will see England locking horns against Pakistan. The match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (October 15) at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

England will start the match as overwhelming favourites. Not only the past record is on their side but the current form also favours them. They are one of the only two unbeaten teams left in the competition.

They have won all of their three matches so far and are currently at the second spot in the points table. The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side could reclaim the top spot if they win the upcoming match.

They are coming into this game after a brilliant 89-run win over Sri Lanka in their last game in Colombo. Riding on their captain’s superb ton, England scored 253/9 before dismissing Sri Lanka for 164 runs.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are yet to get off the mark in the tournament. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table after losing all of their three matches so far. In their last game, they gave a mighty scare to Australia but eventually suffered a 107-run loss.

Pakistan have never defeated England in an ODI and will be eyeing a famous win to end their losing run in the ongoing competition.

England vs Pakistan Match Preview – ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 16

Match England vs Pakistan Date October 15, 2025 Time 03:00 PM IST Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Tournament ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

England vs Pakistan – Weather Report:

The rain threat looms large over the match between England and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Earlier on Tuesday, the match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand was abandoned after only one innings and the upcoming match could also suffer a similar fate.

The weather forecast has predicted a 50-60 percent chance of rain throughout the match. Even if the match is not washed out, it could lose a significant number of overs.

England vs Pakistan – Pitch report:

The R. Premadasa Stadium is expected to assist the spinners once again. While the moisture in air could provide some help to the seamers, the spinners are likely to dominate the proceedings. A slow and turning pitch is expected.

England vs Pakistan – Predicted Playing XIs:

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (C), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig

England vs Pakistan – Squads:

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Aliya Riaz