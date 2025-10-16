Australia and Bangladesh will lock horns against each other in the 17th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (October 16) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Australia will look to extend their unbeaten run in the World Cup with yet another victory. They have never lost an ODI against Bangladesh and will be the overwhelming favourites for the upcoming match as well.

The Alyssa Healy-led side is coming into this game after a world-record chase against India. They had their back against the wall after India posted a huge total of 330. However, captain Healy smashed a monumental 142 runs to help Australia pull off the highest-ever successful chase in women’s ODIs.

They are currently at the second spot in the points table and can reclaim the top spot with a win in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are on a three-match losing streak. While they started their campaign with a win over Pakistan, they have failed to build on that. They have shown promise in almost all of the matches but have lacked the killer instinct.

In their last outing, they had South Africa reeling at 78/5 while defending 232 runs but eventually lost the match. Bangladesh will be eyeing a better performance against Australia.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 17: Australia vs Bangladesh, Match Preview

Match Australia vs Bangladesh Date October 16, 2025 Time 03:00 PM IST Venue ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Tournament ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Australia vs Bangladesh – Weather Report:

The match between Australia and Bangladesh is unlikely to face any interruption due to weather. The forecast has predicted a sunny day in Vishakhapatnam and a full match is set to take place. The temperature will be hovering in late 20s throughout the match.

Australia vs Bangladesh – Pitch report:

Both batters and bowlers are expected to get ample chances to make an impact in the upcoming match. The bowlers are likely to have the upper hand in the early phase of the match. Seamers are expected to get swing with the new ball while the spinners are also likely to get some turn.

However, the batters are expected to dominate proceedings in the second half of the match due to dew. In the last match at this venue, South Africa chased down 233 against Bangladesh even after being reduced to 78/5. Before that, Australia had pulled off a historic 331-run chase against India.

Australia vs Bangladesh- Predicted Playing XIs:

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

Bangladesh: Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter

Australia vs Bangladesh – Squads:

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll

Bangladesh: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Fargana Hoque