The 18th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will see South Africa facing Sri Lanka. The match is scheduled to be played on Friday (October 17) at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Both the teams will be desperately hoping that rain stays away and they get the chance to earn two crucial points. Sri Lanka will be desperate to win the upcoming match and register their first win of the tournament. They have played four matches so far and are yet to win a match.

Two of their matches were washed out while they ended up losing the other two games against India and England. In their last outing, they were in a commanding position against New Zealand. On a tough batting pitch, Sri Lanka scored 258/6 before rain dashed their hopes of winning the match.

South Africa, on the other hand, are in fine form. After starting their campaign with a loss, they have won three matches in a row. They are currently at the second spot in the points table and win against Sri Lanka will not only take them to the second spot but will also put them in a strong position to qualify for the semifinal.

South Africa are coming into this game after a fighting three-wicket win over Bangladesh and will be hoping to extend their winning run.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Match Preview – ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 18

Match Sri Lanka vs South Africa Date October 17, 2025 Time 03:00 PM IST Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Tournament ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Sri Lanka vs South Africa – Weather Report:

Weather has been a constant threat in Colombo in the ongoing tournament and things are not looking promising for the upcoming match too. The rain threat looms large over the match as the weather forecast has predicted thundershower throughout the day in Colombo on Friday.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa – Pitch report:

The R. Premadasa Stadium has traditionally favoured the spinners and it has behaved in the same manner in the ongoing World Cup too. The pitch is expected to be on the slower side and a low-scoring match is on the cards. Any score above 250 is likely to be a safe score.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa – Predicted Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Sri Lanka vs South Africa – Squads:

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Imesha Dulani

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen